South Africa has a high unemployment rate and a relatively low standard of living, which can make it difficult for people to find good jobs and make a decent living. Many South Africans believe that they can find better economic opportunities in other countries.

There are currently close to a million South Africans living in other countries. The terms under which these people live in the said countries include pensioner's visas, work permits, permanent residencies, and dual citizenship, among others.

Three South African took the plunge to go work overseas and helped build houses for their families back home. Image: @user0817361017/TikTok, @mamnisi1/TikTok, @lusanda_jiba/Instagram

According to Statista, in 2020, about 915,000 South Africans had emigrated. Of these, about 49%, or 247,000, settled in the United Kingdom. The second most popular destination was Australia, with 200,000 South Africans. The United States came in third with 117,000 South Africans.

Many young people have packed their bags and uprooted their lives to work abroad in pursuit of better livelihoods. Several of those have also made it their personal goal to send money back home in order to improve their families living conditions by building houses from the ground up.

Briefly News takes a look at three hardworking South African women who did just that.

1. 24-year-old woman working in Korea shows off house she built for her mother

A 24-year-old South African teacher, Lusanda Jiba (@lusanda_jiba), has built a house for her mother in one year and two months.

Jiba, who works in Korea, documented the entire process of building the house on TikTok. The video, which has been viewed over 1 million times, shows the house being built from the ground up.

The video features images of the home being built and steadily taking shape from the foundation phase right up to the roof.

"At the age of 24, ndancama konke and came to KoreaDear mama, this is for you," Lusanda captioned the post.

According to Teach Away, public schools in Korea offer a great working environment and the opportunity to have an authentic Korean experience. Teachers who work at public schools work directly for the Korean Ministry of Education, teaching English to students and assisting their Korean co-teachers.

Private schools in Korea offer some of the most attractive employment packages for English teachers who want to teach abroad. With flexible hours, competitive salaries, and benefits that include free flights and accommodations.

Jiba's story has inspired many people on social media. She has been praised for her hard work and dedication.

2. Woman becomes a landlady at 24 after living in Korea for 4 months

A young woman from South Africa overcame unemployment and depression to become a landlady at the age of 24.

Makhosi Mthembu, 24, from Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, was unemployed for two years and struggling with depression. She decided to take a job as a cleaner at a construction company to save money to move abroad.

After working as a cleaner for a few months, Mthembu was able to save enough money to move to Korea. She got a job as an English teacher in Korea, where she was able to earn a good salary.

With her new salary, Mthembu was able to buy a plot of land in Thornville, Pietermaritzburg. She then built a few rooms on the land, which she rents out to tenants.

"I feel grateful for this opportunity to move abroad, and I always look back and thank God for this wonderful opportunity," she said, speaking to Briefly News.

Mthembu's story is an inspiration to others who are struggling with unemployment and depression. It shows that it is possible to overcome adversity and achieve your dreams.

3. After spending 10 years abroad, lady returns and builds big house

A South African woman who worked in Saudi Arabia for 10 years has built a beautiful house and attributed her success to God.

Madam Boss, a popular TikToker with over 463,000 followers, shared a video of her new house on the platform. The video quickly went viral, and many people were impressed by the size and beauty of the house.

In the video, Madam Boss said that she had been working in Saudi Arabia for 10 years, and that she had saved all of her money to build her dream home. She also said that she had a business in South Africa, which helped her to earn even more money.

Madam Boss attributed her success to God, saying that she would not have been able to achieve what she had without His help. She said that she was grateful for all of the blessings that she had received and and that she was looking forward to spending many happy years in her new home.

Madam Boss's story is an inspiration to many people. She shows that it is possible to achieve your dreams, even if you come from humble beginnings.

