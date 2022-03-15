South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged citizens to play their part in reviving the country’s suffering economy

The economic damage caused by the Covid19 pandemic has placed even greater demands on the economy to provide employment and livelihood opportunities

During his 10th annual Buy Local Summit and Exco address, he said that producing and buying local will boost the economy, national pride, and the growth of businesses

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for citizens to support, produce and buy local to boost the country’s economy.

This was his core message during his address at the 10th annual Buy Local Summit and Exco on Tuesday in Sandton, Johannesburg. The summit aims to inform, educate and equip entrepreneurs in creating jobs and rebuilding the economy by producing locally.

He said that opting for locally produced items will contribute towards the recovery of Mzansi’s dwindling economy.

According to SABC News, Ramaphosa said the pandemic has exposed South Africa’s capabilities in production and distribution.

“The economic damage caused by the Covid19 pandemic has placed even greater demands on our economy to provide employment and livelihood opportunities. The pandemic has both exposed the fragility of global supply chains and revealed the great capacity we have here in South Africa for innovation and adaptation in manufacturing.

In a space of just two years, through collaboration and out of necessity, we managed to build local production capability in ventilators, hand sanitisers, medical-grade face masks, and gloves as well as vaccines and therapeutic drugs and anaesthetics,” he said.

The BusinessTech previously reported that Ramaphosa, during the Proudly South African Summit and Expo 2021, said the government had plans to clamp down on the illegal importation of goods in South Africa and introduce additional incentives to support local buying in South Africa.

The president added that local production encourages national pride, supports the growth of businesses, creates employment, and sustains livelihoods.

