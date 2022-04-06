South Africans motorists and low income household residents are being subjected to another fuel increase

The government has intervened and removed the fuel levy which has given South Africans some breathing room

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana the increase in fuel prices is due to conflict between Russia and Ukraine

PRETORIA - South Africans are set to brace for another fuel hike however, the government has intervened and prevented the situation from being worse.

The decision to remove the fuel levy has allowed South Africans to not be subjected to a large increase.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana attributes the fuel hikes to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Image: Dwayne Senior/Getty

The price of 93 Octane petrol has increased by 28 cents per litre and 95 Octane by 36 cents per litre. Diesel has also increased by R1.58-cents and R1.68 cents per litre, according to SABC News.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said the rising fuel prices are due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, News24 reported.

South Africans react to the fuel price increase

@TheophelousTak2 commented:

“Let's not blame the government, we are all aware of the economic crisis in the World which has been caused by Russia.”

@HJnel3 posted:

“Amazing the lack of logic, the saving of fuel are actually from using the oil reserves and are definitely not beneficial to the farmers and transport industry.”

@MATBENLAZ shared:

“Fuel prices were on the rise before the conflict between Russia and Ukraine started. But yeah thank the government.”

@DollarElguapo said:

“At least our taxes are going somewhere noticeable and helpful.”

@CingoLuyolo posted:

“This kills us every month fuel increase no, no.”

Ramaphosa promises to help ease the cost of living as energy and food prices skyrocket

Briefly News also reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised to help reduce the impact on consumers as the price for fuel, electricity and food skyrockets. The war in Ukraine is a large contributing factor to the steep rise in the cost of living across the world. However, it is being acutely felt in South Africa as families struggle to make ends meet.

Ramaphosa did not go into detail but vaguely said that the government would use all the levers at its disposal to reduce the impact on families and individuals.

He was able to promise some tax relief due to higher than expected revenue collection and proposed to use R5.2 billion to cushion the blow to South Africans according to SABC News.

