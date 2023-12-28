The global wine industry faces the threat of shortages as production experiences a decline, possibly reaching a 60-year low

The decrease marks Italy's fall from its position as the top global wine producer

With global consumption down and abundant stocks in many areas, the expected production dip may rebalance the global market

South African wine faces challenges due to a decline in global production. Image: Instants

Source: Getty Images

The possibility of wine shortages looms as global production is on a decline, potentially hitting a 60-year low, as reported by the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV). Poor harvests in the southern hemisphere and Europe are contributing factors to this worrisome trend.

The OIV said in a statement that the pessimistic outlook is a result of substantial decreases in key wine-producing nations in both hemispheres.

"In the Southern Hemisphere, Australia, Argentina, Chile, South Africa, and Brazil experienced year-over-year fluctuations ranging from -10% to -30%. Meanwhile, in the Northern Hemisphere, Italy, Spain, and Greece faced the greatest impact from adverse climatic conditions during the growing season."

The decline signifies Italy's loss of its status as the world's leading wine producer, paving the way for France to reclaim the number one position for the first time in nine years.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Mzansi reacts to the growing concern in the wine industry

Flexis Cena says:

"Water was once turned into wine."

Ian Lawrie noted:

"Rise in prices are on the cards. Better stock up."

Wayne Abroue says:

"No lack of skill around here. Water doesn't have a chance with our consumption values."

Global wine production at lowest since 1961

According to OIV, as global consumption decreases and stocks remain high in various regions, the anticipated low production could restore balance to the world market.

An expert studying the effects of climate change on agriculture explained that in Italy, the damage resulted from cultivated land's inability to absorb water, exacerbated by natural soil conditions.

The increasing frequency of extreme weather events, including heatwaves and heavy rainfall in specific regions, compounds existing issues such as mildew.

Turkish sparkling wine gains popularity

Previously, Briefly News reported that amid a market dominated by French champagne, Spanish cava, and Italian prosecco, Misir's Turkish bubbly, crafted from a nearly extinct local grape variety, clinched the 2020 Best Sparkling Wine and the world gold medal in a French competition.

His fruity "Yasasin," translating to "Hooray!" in Turkish, boasts a floral aroma reminiscent of exquisite cremants from Alsace in eastern France.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News