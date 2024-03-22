Valentino and creative director Piccioli part ways after 25 years

Valentino and Piccioli said in a statement that the split after 25 years was a 'joint decision'. Photo: JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP

Source: AFP

Storied Italian luxury brand Valentino and longtime creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli announced Friday they were parting ways.

Valentino and Piccioli said in a statement that the split after 25 years was a "joint decision to end their collaboration", as the company praised the designer for his "vision, dedication and innovative spirit".

Valentino said it would announce a new creative partnership soon.

"I've been in this company for 25 years, and for 25 years I've existed and I've lived with the people who have woven the weaves of this beautiful story that is mine and ours," said Piccioli.

Until 2016, Piccioli served as co-creative director with Maria Grazia Chiuri, before she moved on to the top spot at Dior.

Valentino is controlled by Qatar investment fund Mayhoola For Investments, while French luxury group Kering has a 30 percent stake.

The brand was founded in Rome in 1960 by designer Valentino Garavani and his business and life partner Giancarlo Giammetti.

Source: AFP