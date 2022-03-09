Eskom issued a statement on Wednesday morning announcing that loadshedding has moved from Stage 2 to Stage 4

The power utility blames the change of the schedule on more breakdowns that occurred at several power stations overnight

Some South Africans are wondering if there is no one in the country that has the ability to fix the loadshedding issue

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans will be plunged into further darkness following Eskom's announcement that Stage 4 rolling blackouts will be put into place from Wednesday, 9 March at 9am.

Eskom says the decision to implement more loadshedding comes after various power stations experienced further breakdowns overnight. The breakdowns occurred at Camden, Duvha, Kendal and Kusile.

Eskom says it will now implement Stage 4 loadshedding until Friday morning. Image: Getty Images/Stock Photo

Source: Getty Images

According to Fin24, Stage 4 loadshedding will only be in place until Friday morning and thereafter Stage 2 will be implemented until Monday, 14 March at 5am.

Eskom says Stage 4 loadshedding will give the power utility the opportunity to help these power stations replenish the emergency reserves that have been depleted due to the high usage of diesel.

Eskom earlier announced a total loss of 21 000 MW from the national grid following the breakdown of 7 units at six power stations. A total loss of 15 439MW due to breakdowns have been recorded and an additional loss of 5 505MW due to maintenance.

Eskom is asking all South Africans to lessen the impact of loadshedding by limiting usage of electricity and switching off all non-essential appliances.

The full statement:

South Africans call on experts to solve loadshedding

Heading online, South Africans expressed their frustrations about more loadshedding. Some people are wondering if there are no competent experts in Mzansi that can solve the rolling blackout issue.

While others are wondering if Eskom has a long and short term solution to ending loadshedding.

Here are some comments:

@Sharmila2502 said:

"Are there no COMPETENT experts in South Africa that can help with ensuring Eskom is meeting its objective? All your generation units are failing at once ‍♀️ Why do I feel you knew it was going to be stage 4 from the very beginning and you just playing us?"

@Am_TheCoolGuy said:

"Does Eskom really have a short and long term plan of how to fix things or are we just riding the wave and we'll see as we go along? There has to be a plan."

@outrider_nation said:

"As a matter of national security and urgency, the country should focus on fixing Eskom and Eskom alone. I'm sure 6months will be more than enough time to fix that place and take politics out when doing so."

@MelizeMoolman said:

"My entire day and week ruined! I’m sitting with so much extra stress now, and I’m probably going to lose money on an order, the money I really need right now. I’d rather die now than have to live with this a minute longer."

@AC_Dynamite said:

"Eskom - Increases cost to the consumers, under the guise of implementing "strategic" plans to safeguard the country from loadshedding. Fails dismally, but will still blame the consumers for using the very product/service they are "supplying"."

Nersa grants Eskom a 9.5% electricity tariff increase from 1 April

Briefly News previously reported that the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) stated on Thursday, 24 February that Eskom's rate rise for 2022/23 will be 9.61 per cent.

The tariff rise for 2022/23 is 3.49 per cent, plus legacy decisions from prior years, bringing the total to 9.61 per cent. Eskom had initially requested a 20.5 % electricity tariff increase, which included the prior revenue allowance.

Eskom had argued that a 20.5% increase was necessary because of factors that are beyond the stated-owned power utility namely, the requirement for Eskom to buy energy from independent power producers(IPPs) and carbon tax, according to Fin24.

