Eskom is thinking outside of the box in order to solve the many technical issues plaguing the power utility

The state-owned enterprise has launched a crowdsourcing platform where experienced and skilled individuals can offer their skills to the utility

The goal is to address specific technical issues as they arise while ensuring skills are transferred to Eskom's permanent employees

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has an ambitious plan to solve the embattled power utility's skills shortage. On Tuesday, 8 November, the parastatal launched a platform to assist in rooting out technical skills and expertise from experienced engineers.

Eskom has launched a new crowdsourcing platform to address the power utilities skills deficits. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The crowdsourcing platform enables prospective candidates to upload their details and offer their skills to help the utility solve its technical problems.

Eskom maintains that this form of seeking talent differs from normal recruitment processes because it is triggered by specific technical challenges and not permanent posts.

The power utility added that it had received a staggering response to its call for highly skilled people. The database has already amassed 238 individuals, 153 of whom have been shortlisted. 25 skilled people are set to start work between November and December 2022, Business Tech reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The addition of skilled workers will be a continuous process, as Eskom stated that recruitment using the platform would occur whenever the business requires specific technical skills.

The power utility has called on experts who meet the following criteria to use the database:

Highly skilled electricity-generation experts or technical professionals (e.g., engineer, power plant operator/controller, artisan, technician)

More than 10 years of related experience

Able and willing to support Eskom

Willing to transfer skills and expertise

According to New24, Eskom will require each crowdsourced individual to transfer skills to the permanent Eskom team they work with, thereby ensuring stability.

South Africans react to Eskom's ambitious crowdsourcing platform

Citizens claim that the crowdsourcing platform won't solve Eskom's technical problem.

Here are some comments:

Jonathan Davies claimed:

"What a pointless exercise. At the very core, the problem with Eskom is political, not technical."

Tyler Smail speculated:

"Lol, looks like they're outsourcing to the private sector."

Sibusiso Thenga added:

"It's a good PR exercise, but it will not help. Eskom's problems are political, and with the same politicians we have the won't be any changes."

Kaylee Urban commented:

"To all the people constantly complaining... Here is your chance."

Andries Pienaar suggested:

"Get a new, capable government!"

Methu Mhlanga asked:

"Why are people at Eskom still drawing salaries if they can't solve its problems?"

President Cyril Ramaphosa says new Eskom board needs space to assess leadership concerns at power utility

In another story, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa said the new Eskom board should be given a chance to assess the issues at the state-owned power utility and the work of managers.

Ramaphosa made these remarks during a Parliament Q&A session on Thursday, 3 November. Members of Parliament asked the president questions about Eskom and its CEO Andre de Ruyter's performance.

According to TimesLIVE, Ramaphosa stated that the new Eskom board has the right skills to assess the performance of the Eskom leadership and will take whatever steps necessary to address areas of weakness.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News