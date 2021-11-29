The price of fuel is expected to see a sharp increase on Wednesday, 01 December by at least 81c per litre for petrol and between 72.5c to 74.5c per litre for diesel

This price hike comes after South Africa saw a huge increase in fuel prices between R1.21 and R1.48 per litre for petrol and diesel respectively

The Department of Mineral and Energy says the price increase can be attributed to the rand performing terribly against the dollar

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Mineral and Energy has announced that fuel prices are expected to go up by 81 cents from Wednesday, 01 December.

With this latest price increase, fuel is expected to cost over R20 per litre in inland provinces such as Gauteng.

At the beginning of November, fuel prices increased drastically by R1.21 per litre for petrol and the price of diesel by R1.48. The price of diesel will increase between 72.5c a litre and 74.5c, according to eNCA.

This recent fuel hike can be blamed on the rand falling drastically against the rand. The rand now trades at R15.85 per dollar, whereas in the previous month the rand traded at R14.72 against the dollar.

The department adds that another contributing factor is the price of Brent crude oil that is also seeing an increase across the world, adding that other countries are also experiencing record-high fuel prices, according to Fin24.

South Africans react to the fuel price hike

Briefly News broke the news about the price of fuel increasing this week. Our readers shared their thoughts about the fuel hike.

Onedile Nkomonde said:

"We'll walk to work. No one must tell me that I've been constantly late or that my armpits are causing havoc nywe nywe tsek!!!!!"

Mthokozisi Nkosi said:

"Does the government have any say in the petroleum industry?"

Lethole Motaung said:

"If it was Zuma era, we would be in the streets..but since it's under the so-called best president..u swallow blood with saliva."

Mariah Maggie Kibombwe said:

"SA is slowly turning into the poorest country in Africa "

Nathi Mhlongo said:

"Do they know how much they ruining their chances to governing the country next term? I thought they have learned their lesson. Cry the beloved country "

Food prices will see dramatic hike following fuel price increase and concerns over festive season

Briefly News previously reported that The recent sharp increase in the fuel price has resulted in a proposed rise in food prices before the end of the year. South African consumers are anxious that they won't be able to afford to celebrate the festive season.

Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity (PMBEJD), a group advocating for a fair political economy, has warned South Africans that November and December will be financially trying months due to the increase in consumer goods prices.

Fuel is necessary for the transportation and production of food, which is why the fuel price increase will lead to a rise in food prices, IOL reports.

