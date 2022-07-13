South Africa’s rooibos industry will pay almost R12.2 million to the Khoi and San communities

The rooibos industry, the National Khoi and San Council, and the South African San agreed to share profits from rooibos

The funds will be used to reduce poverty while increasing food security and social development

WESTERN CAPE - The Khoi and San communities will receive almost R12.2 million from South Africa’s rooibos industry in recognition of their traditional knowledge. The funds are intended to uplift the communities.

An access and benefit-sharing agreement will pay out R12.2 million to the Khoi and San communities. Image: Mujahid Safodien/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Three years ago, the rooibos industry, the National Khoi and San Council, and the South African San agreed to share profits. BusinessInsider South Africa reported that the negotiations into the matter date back to 2014 after the government declared the Khoi and San people as the rightful traditional knowledge holders of rooibos.

The South African Rooibos Council Chairperson Martin Bergh said the funds aim to reduce poverty while increasing food security and promoting social development and biodiversity conservation.

He said it is a requirement for those who trade in indigenous biological resources, such as rooibos, to share benefits with traditional knowledge holders fairly and equitably.

Rooibos is used in various products, and the industry is seeing an increase in the global market. The rooibos access and benefit-sharing agreement is historic, and according to Cape Talk, it is a first of its kind in the world.

South Africans are delighted with the payout from the rooibos industry:

@Mzilikaziwam said:

“I love this community and I wish them all the best.”

@AzolaMtsali wrote:

“A very good step indeed.”

@subirch commented:

“A very positive step!”

@Informitude added:

“A good move (and the best tea).”

Source: Briefly News