First National Bank has a new logo, and South Africans are confused about the change

In addition to altering the iconic acacia tree design, the bank launched new features on their banking app

Some people believe FNB should have focused on improving their services and reducing fees instead of launching a new logo design

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - First National Bank (FNB) debuted the biggest change in 35 years by launching a logo redesign and new exciting customer features. The digital banking platform will also gain new payment features.

Some South Africans are unhappy with FNB's new logo design. Images: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images & @AldrinSampear

Source: Twitter

The bank has not removed the iconic Acacia tree from its logo; however, it has a new look that has confused some South Africans.

FNB said the adjustments are a part of its strategy to "reimagine help," as well as a change in the approach to deliver its services in a way that is "advice-led" rather than "product-led" and move beyond banking, reports BusisnessTech.

With the new changes, FNB CEO Jacques Celliers stated that the company strives to make it simple for its clients to free up cash flow through the most cost-effective options that enable them to meet their goals for investments and insurance.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to News24 Business, some of the perks for customers include personalising the FNB app, customising their home screen, and choosing frequently used or preferred features. Customers will also be allowed to see a snapshot see of "their transactional accounts, credit investments, insurance and value-added services".

South Africans react to FNB's new logo

@Wihan360 said:

"To think @FNBSA paid someone alot of money for that logo design. Nice to know they spending my bank fees on stuff like that."

@BongiMbatha said:

"Chopping branches ( on the logo and bank physical branches ) "

@CapitalismFall said:

"FNB tree is now offering WI-Fi."

@hameem786 said:

"Reducing the number or branches on trees = Reducing the number of bank branches countrywide .. explain it all @FNBSA"

@ron_rmac said:

"Looks like a Chinese symbol."

@Katlego_Nev said:

"Yoh this logo is ugly "

@barbob1920 said:

"Waste of Tier1 capital! Like many other banks, they should try to focus on getting basics right. Dealing with underperforming Execs will do more for your brand. Standard B rebrands like changing underwear. is the 4 times in the last 15 years ("Simpler, Better, faster" to "It Can Be")"

@MADBIKER17 said:

"Is that a broken electricity pylon logo? @sittinginbull1 "

Survey reveals that the large majority of Mzansi citizens are spending at least 30% of their salary on debt

In other business-related news, Briefly News previously reported that "debt" is not a foreign word in Mzansi. A recent survey has revealed that a huge portion of South African citizens are using more than half of their monthly salaries to cover debt repayments.

With unemployment at an alarming level and salaries not meeting basic needs alongside inflation, the people of SA are struggling.

A survey conducted by DebtBusters on 14 000 SA adults found that more than 40% of participants are spending more than half of their monthly salary on covering debt repayments, as reported by SundayTimes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News