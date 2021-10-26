Elon Musk, the South African-born entrepreneur, is so wealthy that he can afford to fund the South African government for two years and still be richer than SA's richest

Musk's wealth shot up from R3.7 trillion to R4.25 trillion in just a few days after Tesla stocks went up

With his wealth, Musk would be able to bail out state-owned enterprises as well as pay the salaries of all government employees for two years

JOHANNESBURG - Elon Musk, South African born Space entrepreneur and Tesla CEO is now so wealthy that he can fund the entire country for two whole years and still be richer than some of the wealthiest people in South Africa.

Just a few days prior, Musk was worth R3.7 trillion, however, a surge in Telsa stocks saw Musk's wealth reaching a whooping R4.25 trillion.

Elon Musk is rich enough to fund the entire South African government for two years. Image: Britta Pedersen-Pool & Saul Martinez

Source: Getty Images

Musk is not only the car company's CEO, but he also has a large number of shares vested in the firm, according to Fin24.

Tesla's stocks shot up after car leasing company Hertz made a huge order for electric vehicles from the company.

Musk's wealth means that he will be able to all employees of the government, fund the bailouts for state-owned enterprises such as South African Airways and Eskom as well as build roads and schools, according to BusinessInsider.

The South African born entrepreneur would also be able to maintain the SA military, payout all social welfare grants as well as fund the education sector and healthcare sector.

After funding SA for two years, Musk will still be wealthier than Nicky Oppenhiemier who is currently the richest person in Mzansi.

