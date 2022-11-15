Elon Musk isn't hesitating when it comes to employees who are to challenge him on Twitter

The tech billionaire and new CEO of the social media app fired two engineers in quick succession after they publically corrected him

Since Musk took over Twitter, he has gutted the company of almost half of its employees and is now gunning for the workplace culture

SAN FRANSISCO- Its totalitarian rule over at Twitter, where Elon Musk allegedly punishes engineers who speak out against him.

Elon Musk has recently axed Twitter engineers who spoke out against him on the social media platform. Image: Gotham & Jakub Porzyck

The tech mogul has fried at least two engineers who dared to call Musk out for his lack of technical understanding of how the app works. In one instance, engineer Eric Forhnhoefer was axed through a tweet after Forhnhoefer retweeted one of Musk's posts, pointing out the new owner's understanding was wrong on Sunday, 13 November.

On Monday morning, 14 November, Musk tweeted that Forhnhoefer had been fired. The engineer had worked at the platform for more than eight years.

Another engineer, Ben Leib, was also sent packing after a decade of working at Twitter for correcting Musk on the same Tweet, Daily Maverick reported.

Musk's billion-dollar acquisition of the social media platform has ushered instability for Twitter employees. Almost half of the company's employees have been given the axe, including many senior managers.

As if gutting Twitter's workforce isn't enough, the billionaire is now also considering taking away their free lunches. On Sunday, Musk Tweeted that the subsidised lunches at the San Francisco headquarters cost the company about R225 million a year, Business Insider reported.

Netizens react to Musk's Twitter rampage

Netizens have questioned whether Elon Musk has let go of his dedication to free speech.

Here are some reactions:

@briansam2444 commented:

"Where’s the free speech?"

@cxarli claimed:

"Free speech for me, but not for thee."

@mainul_haque added:

"Megalomaniac’s stupidity!"

@CWStillies pointed out:

"Free speech is never fun when one is at the receiving end."

