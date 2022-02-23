Audi South Africa capped off a historic occasion in Cape Town when it launched six electric cars at a glittering event

The German carmaker showed off its e-tron 55, e-tron S Sportback, e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT to 170 key industry players, media, celebrities, VIPs and friends of Audi

An e-tron 55 First edition will be available for sale in South Africa from the second half of 2022 as an entry-level model priced at R1 745 000

Audi SA will introduce at least one new model to the the e-tron model range each year; from 2026 the brand will exclusively bring new fully electric models to the market

Audi South Africa showcased its electric car range for the first time as the brand announced a six-model strong line up that are available from 10 dedicated e-tron dealerships nationwide.

The full range of e-tron models consists of three e-tron 55 derivatives, the e-tron 55 Sportback, e-tron S Sportback, and the pinnacle of the line-up, the e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT.

The RS e-tron GT is the flagship of the range. Image: Quickpic

The new range is on sale now, Quickpic reports. We had a drive in the e-tron 55 S Line and e-tron GT and can attest to the exhilarating acceleration offered from both vehicles. The 300kW and 561N.m offered from the two electric motors located on either axle makes for spirited performance off the line.

The GT's low centre of gravity and precise steering proved to be two ingredients that made driving the brief test route entertaining. The four-wheel-drive system offers an exhausting amount of grip and the instant torque means it can provide mini-facelifts with a stab of the accelerator.

We hope to have more time with the models in the future and provide comprehensive road tests of more models in the e tron range. The pricing is as follows:

e-tron 55 First edition R1 745 000

R1 745 000 e-tron 55 advanced R1 990 000

R1 990 000 e-tron 55 S line R2 045 000

R2 045 000 e-tron 55 Sportback S line R2 115 000

R2 115 000 e-tron S Sportback R2 425 000

R2 425 000 e-tron GT R2 715 000

R2 715 000 RS e-tron GT R3 300 000

