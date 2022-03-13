Ferrari and Lamborghini are the latest carmakers to suspend exports to Russia in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine

Ferrari will also donate €1 million to support Ukrainians in need, while Lamborghini said the company is preparing a donation to the UN Refugee Aid foundation, which the Volkswagen Group has been a longstanding partner

The Italian carmakers join Ford, Mercedes, Renault, Toyota, Volkswagen, Porsche, Skoda and Volvo who have halted producing and exporting cars to Russia as the invasion of Ukraine continues by Russian forces

Famous Italian sportscar brands Ferrari and Lamborghini are the latest automotive brands to announce halting exports to Russia. The announcements come off the back of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has been over 1,5 million Ukrainians displaced.

Several carmakers who manufacture vehicles in Russia have suspended operations as Western-led sanctions have forced companies to prematurely stop the production and retail of goods and services in Russia.

Italian supercar companies Ferrari and Lamborghini have stopped exporting cars to Russia. Image: NetCarshow

Several shipping corporations, such as the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) and Maersk, have paused operations in Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine, according to TechCrunch.

This has a direct effect on carmakers' exports to Russia, and now two more brands have publically announced a suspension of exports to the country.

Ferrari has decided to suspend the production of vehicles for the Russian market until further notice, the Italian carmaker said in a statement. They will continue to monitor the situation closely and always respect all rules, regulations and sanctions.

In addition to the suspension of exports, the brand will donate one million Euros to support the Ukrainians in need. The funds will be channelled through the Emilia-Romagna Region that, in collaboration with the Red Cross and UNHCR, will fund international humanitarian projects supporting Ukraine.

Another Italian brand, Lamborghini, also announced it has put its business in Russia on hold and will donate to the UN Refugee Aid fund, a company statement said.

