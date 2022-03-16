A video on Twitter captured the dramatic moment a child opens the back door of a car and almost falls into oncoming traffic

The footage was captured on the helmet camera of a motorcycle rider that was behind the car the child was in

The clip is a good reminder of why the child lock feature is the best way for a door not to be opened from the inside

Footage of a young child holding onto a car door while the vehicle was moving was posted on Twitter. It's clear the child-lock function on the door was not used, as this prevents the door from being from the inside.

The dramatic video, which was captured on a helmet camera by a motorbike rider, shows the child opening the door and then it flings open into oncoming traffic.

The child-lock feature is a simple piece of technology that can save lives. Image: Getty

The clip is a stark reminder of how important it is to engage the child-lock feature when travelling with children, 702 reports. The child accidentally opens the door, which is unlocked, and this is exactly the moment that child-lock works in a situation like the one mentioned.

Helmet camera footage from another motorist shows why road safety is a must and particularly when children are in the car as they can touch a door handle and in a second something serious can happen.

It's difficult to know what is taking place in the backseat of the car as the driver's focus is on the road, and when children are in the car locking the doors might not be enough. Therefore, the child lock provides second-level security, AutoJosh says.

Child lock if engaged makes it impossible for the car door to be opened from inside. the door can only be opened from outside. A parent or guardian can then open the door from the outside once the vehicle is stationary to let the child out.

It’s advisable to always use the ‘child locks’ in your car when children occupy the back seat.

