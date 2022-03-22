2022 Dakar Rally Champions Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa will recommence battle in Rally-Raid in the series formerly known as the South African Cross-Country Series

Now known as the South African Rally-Raid Championship, it has been rebranded in line with the FIA’s global naming strategy

Toyota Gazoo Racing SA will field four factory-entered Hilux racing machines this season, with former rally champions Guy Botterill and Simon Vacy-Lyle, joining the squad for the year

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The Toyota Gazoo Racing SA squad, fresh from its recent victory at the Dakar Rally, are set to take on the 2022 South African Rally-Raid Championship (SARRC). The series, formerly known as the South African Cross-Country Series (SACCS), has been rebranded in line with the FIA’s global naming strategy, will see no fewer than four factory-entered cars this season, with former rally champions, Guy Botterill and Simon Vacy-Lyle, joining the squad for the year.

The team will be fielding its Dakar-Winning GR DKR Hilux T1+, and the opening round of the championship, the Mpumalanga 400, will see a mix of old and new cars from the team, though they all share identical specifications.

The Toyota Gazoo Racing SA team will be fielding its Dakar-Winning GR DKR Hilux T1+, and the opening round of the championship, the Mpumalanga 400. Image: Quickpic

Source: UGC

Defending champions Henk Lategan and Brett Cummings will be back in action for the team, alongside Giniel de Villiers and co-driver Dennis Murphy, Quickpic reports.

Shameer Variawa will again do duty with Danie Stassen reading the notes, with Botterill/Vacy-Lyle completing the line-up, IOL reports.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

TGRSA Team Principal, Glyn Hall says:

“We’ve had to scramble a bit to get everything in place for this first race, one of the cars only arrived back from Saudi Arabia last week, and we’re still waiting for several shipping containers to return to South Africa. We also had to build a complete new car, as Nasser’s car from Dakar has gone off to take part in the World Rally-Raid Championship."

With the truncated preparation period, the team has had to shoe-horn a lot of work into a short period of time. Despite this, they have also benefitted from a test conducted by Nasser Al-Attiyah and co-driver Mathieu Baumel during the recent Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, which focussed on the further development of the DKR Hilux T1+ suspension system.

The Mpumalanga 400 will again take place in the area around the town of Dullstroom, with a qualifying race of 100km taking place on Friday, March 25th. Two race loops of 125km each will follow on Saturday, March 26th. The Designated Service Park (DSP) will again be based around the Dullstroom Village Green, and fans who are unable to attend the event can follow the action online using the Rallysafe App, which is available for both iOS and Android.

TGRSA has benefitted from a test conducted by Nasser Al-Attiyah and co-driver Mathieu Baumel during the recent Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge. Image: Quickpic

Source: UGC

Toyota and Kaizer Chiefs' strike new deal, more cars and logo added to Amakhosis' shirt

Toyota has recently signed another deal with SA's well-known soccer team Kaizer Chief, Briefly News reports.

Toyota South Africa has increased its fleet to 30 vehicles for Kaizer Chiefs as part of its new deal, including the carmaker's logo emblazoned on the left sleeve of the Amakhosis' shirts.

The fleet ranges from hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs, bakkies to panel vans and minibuses. Toyota says an undisclosed, but sizeable cash component will help the club with its day-to-day operations.

Source: Briefly News