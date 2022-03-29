South Korean carmaker Kia was awarded the ‘Best of the Best' title for its cultural space in the ‘Interior Architecture and Interior Design’ category

The Seoul-based complex is a place for people to experience the EV6 firsthand in fun and imaginative ways

The Kia EV6 is one of the brand's electric vehicles and also claimed two Red Dot ‘Best of the Best' and ‘Innovative Products’ awards

Kia has won another 2022 Red Dot Award for its ‘EV6 Unplugged Ground’ brand cultural space in Seoul, South Korea. The innovative complex, where people can experience the award-winning EV6 in fun and imaginative ways, picked up the prestigious ‘Best of the Best’ title in Red Dot’s ‘Interior Architecture and Interior Design’ category.

With ‘EV6 Unplugged Ground’, Kia wanted to make a statement about its refreshed brand and first dedicated electric vehicle, plus create a customer space like no other.

From experience zones to test drives and expert product advice, the complex immerses people in the future of mobility within one of Seoul’s most popular districts, Seongsu, MotorPress reports.

Formerly an industrial neighbourhood, Seongsu has emerged into a popular hub of creativity and fashion in recent years, and is affectionately known locally as the ‘Brooklyn of Korea’, reports KoreaJoongangDaily.

Ji-Min Kim, Head of Korea Business Strategy Group at Kia says:

“The purpose of ‘EV6 Unplugged Ground’ was to convey a message about a new life – recycling, sustainability, future mobility and electric vehicles. We chose Seongsu as it was a neighborhood that has also been ‘reborn’, much like the Kia brand, for this space to receive recognition from prestigious design experts at Red Dot is a huge boost for everyone at Kia.”

Shortly after being crowned 2022 European Car of the Year, the Kia EV6 also picked up two Red Dot Awards: the ‘Best of the Best’ accolade for its pioneering and forward-looking design, as well as being named winner in the ‘Innovative Products’ category.

The Red Dot Design Award is one of the largest design competitions in the world. It is announced annually by the Design Zentrum Nordrhein-Westfalen and is divided into three disciplines: Product Design; Brands & Communication Design; and Design Concept.

The history of the traditional ‘Red Dot Award: Product Design’ goes back to 1955. This year's entries were assessed by a 50-member international jury of independent designers, design professors and trade journalists.

Kia EV6 wins 2022 European Car of the Year title, 1st Win for the brand with their electric crossover

Kia's EV6, an all-electric, high-tech crossover, claimed one of the world’s most prestigious automotive awards at a ceremony in Geneva, Switzerland.

The EV6 trumped cars such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Škoda Enyaq iV, Cupra Born, Renault Mégane E-Tech and Peugeot 308 – to take the title.

The 61-member jury, made up of motoring journalists from 23 countries, selected the winner from seven models that had made it to the round of finalists in the first voting last November. With the trophy for "The Car of the Year", the Kia EV6 won the most prestigious and coveted award in the automotive world, presented since 1964.

