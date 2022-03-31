There are over 300 000 illegally imported vehicles on South Africa's roads, with many driven over our neighbouring borders

The Road Traffic Management Corporation and the South African Police Service recently busted a criminal syndicate that was importing 'grey' imports into Mzansi

The authorities will destroy 91 seized vehicles in Makhanda after many were imported illegally and then registered on the national vehicle database

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South Africans didn't like seeing illegally imported vehicles including a BMW 1 Series and a Toyota Quantum being crushed by the police, with many offering alternative uses for them.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation impounded over 500 vehicles illegally imported by a syndicate that includes SAPS, Transport officials and foreign nationals.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation posted footage on Twitter of illegally imported vehicles being crushed in the Eastern Cape. Image: Twitter

Source: UGC

South Africans reacted in dismay as footage of the vehicles being crushed at the safeguarding storage facility of the South African Police Service in Makhanda, Eastern Cape, MyBroadBand reports.

A BMW 1 Series and a Toyota Quantum were among the 91 vehicles seized in Makhanda as part of the police's investigation into a fake criminal car registration ring, News24 reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Several tweeps were confused by the videos and asked others to explain what was happening, while others said the illegally imported cars should rather be dismantled and used for spare parts.

One Twitter user said they would buy the vehicle.

This is what Mzansi had to say:

3 dead and 20 injured in a crash involving 50 vehicles, video has people shaken

A severe snowstorm coupled with dense fog caused a massive 50-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Pennsylvania on Monday, Briefly News reports.

State authorities said at least three people died and close to 20 injuries were recorded as footage of the crash went viral on social media showing the driver of a large truck losing control of the vehicle and charging into a dump track.

Close to 60 vehicles were involved in the incident that closed all lanes of the I81 as the snowy conditions made it tough for emergency vehicles to gain access to the deadly scene.

Source: Briefly News