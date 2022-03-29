Adverse weather conditions can have dire consequences for drivers, fog and snow are particularly difficult to drive through as visibility and traction is severely compromised

A deadly crash on Monday in Pennsylvania saw over 50 vehicles involved in a video that was uploaded to social media and received close to three million views

Authorities said three people died in the incident and warned that the death could climb higher as the search for missing persons continues

A severe snowstorm coupled with dense fog caused a massive 50-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Pennsylvania on Monday.

State authorities said at least three people died and close to 20 injuries were recorded as footage of the crash went viral on social media showing the driver of a large truck losing control of the vehicle and charging into a dump track.

A combination of fog and snow made driving virtually impossible in the state of Pennsylvania on the Interstate 81 highway. Image: Twitter

The crash took place 160 kilometres northwest of the city of Philadelphia as trucks and cars were caught off guard by the treacherous conditions, USA Today reports.

Close to 60 vehicles were involved in the incident that closed all lanes of the I81 as the snowy conditions made it tough for emergency vehicles to gain access to the deadly scene. Fire services were also trying desperately to make their way to the crash as one truck was reportedly on fire, TheWeatherChannel reports.

The video clips on social media showed many motorists scrambling out of their vehicles as more cars and trucks added to the crash, with many cars losing control on the icy highway.

