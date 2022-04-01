Andersen EV has built the first-ever charger which camouflages itself to the wall it’s mounted on

Andersen-2-Invisible (A-2-I) is smart enough to match the exterior design of any house and is available in the United Kingdom

Camouflage mode activated through the Andersen Konnect+ app, and the Wall box will cost customers £9,999

The customer takes picture of the backdrop they want the wall box to mimic, which is then brought to life through high-definition 4k mini-screens

Andersen has launched the first home electric vehicle (EV) charger that will match the wall box to the exterior design of its user’s house.

On sale today for £9999 or R193 000, the Andersen-2-Invisible (A-2-I) comes with in-built camouflage technology in the box’s panels, bestowing it with chameleon-like qualities.

UK company launches first electric vehicle charger with in-built camouflage technology

With the luxury EV wall box manufacturer already offering 96 different colour options across its current range, its latest offering takes the concept of stylish yet discreet charge points to the next level, Newspress reports.

For consumers it’s simple, all they need to do is take a picture of the wall they want to affix the charge point to prior to installation. Then once the wall box is installed by an accredited Andersen engineer, they upload the picture to Andersen’s Konnect+ app and activate camouflage mode, Andersen reports.

The camouflage technology, which are high-definition 4k mini-screens built into the front and side panels of the A-2-1, then mimics the pattern of the wall behind it.

The beauty of the A-2-1 wall box is that when camouflage mode is turned off, customers can enjoy the original, high-end design of the Andersen wall box.

Customers will be pleased to know the box has been covered in a waterproof film to ensure it can cope with the Great British weather.

The charger, which has been in development for the last two years, is expected to be in high demand as interest in EVs continues to surge, with over 350 000 homes set to be fitted with chargers by 2025.

Cameron O’Flage, head of the technology, said:

“Our brand mission has always been to produce elegant charge points which customers can personalise to match the design of their house. With the introduction of the A-2-I to our product range, we’ve taken that ambition to the extreme.

