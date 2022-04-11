Smart unveiled a production-ready version of its #1 electric vehicle with the company set to start building it later this year

The smart #1 launch specification provides a 200kW peak performance and will be capable of AC charging from 10-80 % with 22kW in three hours

The new smart #1 is 4270mm long and has a wheelbase of 2750mm, it is fitted with 19-inch rims that create an impressive interior space with an enhanced 360° view

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mobility nowadays: it brings people together, connects ideas and cultures, and sparks a variety of shared experiences. At this moment in time, technology has finally become an enabler for people, adapting to their lifestyles rather than vice versa.

As a result, the development of the automobile away from simple means of transportation has reached new heights. It becomes a close companion. This is the core of Smart #1.

The new Smart #1 is a compact SUV with 202kW and 343Nm of torque. Image: Newspress

Source: UGC

The form of the smart #1 is shaped by the new design, new technology and a new approach to creating an urban companion, RoadShow reports. Just like the smart brand itself, the values of the design are an invitation to connect with the car on a purely personal level.

The exterior is forward-thinking and progressive with elements such as concealed electric door handles, frameless doors, and the floating halo roof that users would not expect on a car in this category, CarWow reports.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The space to footprint ratio is pushed to the maximum: the all-new smart #1 with its 4270mm length, wheelbase of 2750mm and the max. 19-inch rims are creating an impressive interior space with an enhanced 360° view. The #1 is a project in collaboration with Geely and is around the same size as a Mini Countryman.

The Smart #1 has a white and gold interior with a full-length panoramic sunroof makes for a light and airy cabin. Image: Newspress

Source: UGC

The all-new Smart will feature an avatar as an intelligent companion with AI-based voice control within its user interface. This seamlessly ties into the interconnected ecosystem of the car, the smart app, and data clouds – all linked with personal Smart ID and protected by the highest cyber security encryption standards.

Smart sees the advanced technologies in the car as enablers for an authentic and worry-free electric mobility experience. The smart #1 launch specification provides a 200kW peak performance and will be capable of AC charging from 10-80 % with 22kW in 3 hours. With DC super-fast charging this can be accomplished in under 30 minutes.

Chery is investing heavily into self-driving car tech at its new R&D facility

Chery has officially inaugurated its newest, and arguably most advanced, research facility in Anhui, China, Briefly News reports.

The Anhui New Energy and Connected Vehicle Industry Research Institute (Anhui Research Institute) was officially opened in March 2022 during the annual Anhui Innovation Pavilion. It will house a core part of Chery’s future research efforts and offer a home to other industry innovators.

The American Bell Labs was created in 1925 and is world-renowned for its contribution to telephony, communications and digital technologies, Quickpic reports. Such was the contribution of Bell Labs that it has delivered nine Nobel Prize winners and won several Emmys, a Grammy and even an Academy Award.

Source: Briefly News