The 2022 Design Joburg show will feature a unique display of the Japanese concept of Takumi courtesy of luxury carmaker Lexus which runs from Thursday 19 May until Saturday 21 May

Takumi, meaning artisan, is an ancient Japanese concept that is attributed to individuals who are highly skilled,

The brand is the exclusive vehicle partner of the 2022 instalment of Design Joburg and will VIP-chauffeur drives at the event

2022 marks the year that Japanese luxury carmaker Lexus becomes the exclusive vehicle partner of the 2022 instalment of Design Joburg - South Africa’s premier, contemporary and award-winning design show.

The event will showcase the very best of local and international design in furniture, hospitality as well as many other creative elements.

Loyiso Mkize, who is a local and professional Mangaka will create one-of-a-kind, hand-drawn and signed A4 manga illustrations. Image: MotorPress

Design Joburg is open to the public (both trade and consumers) and tickets are sold through their official website, MotorPress reports. The event will take place at the Sandton Convention Centre from Thursday 19 May until Saturday 21 May.

2022 also sees Design Joburg Collective running concurrently as a fringe showcase within the Kramerville Design District. Design Joburg is a day event, and doors open at 10:00 sharp, according to Design Joburg.

Loyiso Mkize, who is a local and professional Mangaka will create one-of-a-kind, hand-drawn and signed A4 manga illustrations for visitors to the fair, so guests must be sure to make their way to the Lexus stand to experience true craftsmanship.

Lexus South Africa says:

“At Lexus, it takes 60 000 hours to become a Takumi Master. Only those who dedicate their lives to the pursuit of perfection earn the title and there is no higher honour within the brand’s engineering ranks."

Just as it takes Lexus craftsmen a lifetime to understand Japanese philosophies, it takes artists thousands of hours to become Mangaka, highly-skilled manga artists.

Typically, artists will have to take an apprenticeship under an established Mangaka and learn from them as an assistant before rising to this honoured rank. Manga, just like the crafting of Lexus cars, is a Japanese art form that relies on the relentless pursuit of perfection.

Lexus will use one Japanese art form, manga, to honour another - Lexus craftsmanship - by telling the story of a man who trains to become a Takumi craftsman. The Lexus stand will be a tribute to Takumi and the Mangaka craftsmen, revealing the story of the Takumi master.

Lexus' luxury NX hybrid 350 models are now on sale in Mzansi

Lexus South Africa has added its hybrid-powered models to the compact SUV NX's range. There will be three trim lines namely EX, SE and the flagship F-Sport and all will carry the 350 badges.

Alongside the petrol-powered siblings, use a 2,5-litre normally-aspirated mated to an eight-speed automatic EX grade while the 2.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine is only for the flagship F-Sport. In terms of the hybrid range, there is the NX 350h EX (standard grade), NX 350h SE (luxury spec) and NX 350h F Sport.

The NX introduced items such as the 14-inch Lexus Interface multimedia system and the “Hello Lexus” voice command to the E-latch door system.

