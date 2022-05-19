Just 25 Shelby Speedsters were made to celebrate what would have been Caroll Shelby's 98th year

Shelby South Africa confirmed three Shelby Speedsters are set to arrive in Mzansi, with the first owner a woman who asked to remain unnamed

The two-seater roadster is powered by supercharged 5,0-litre V8 engine that produces 615kW, sent to the rear wheels and every Speedster listed in the official global Shelby Registry

A mysterious South African woman is the first person locally to Shelby South Africa is applying the finishing touches to a bespoke Shelby Speedster with the first South African customer expected to take delivery this month.

The Shelby Speedster represents the pinnacle of exclusivity for the Shelby brand with production limited to 98 units for the American market and 25 units for other markets - including three Shelby Speedsters set to arrive in South Africa.

A 5,0-litre supercharged V8 engine sits at the heart of the Shelby Speedster. Image: Quickpic

Peter Lindenberg, CEO, Shelby South Africa says:

“The Speedster is unlike anything we’ve built before, being able to get our hands on one of these from such a limited number is a real honour and wouldn’t have been possible were it not for the excellent work that our team has been producing.

The new local Speedster owner, who prefers not to be named, can’t wait to take delivery of her limited-edition Shelby, Quickpic reports.

The South African woman says:

“The men in my family are car crazy and I wanted something of my own to have some fun with. The Shelby brand has been top-of-mind for me since the film Ford vs Ferrari was released and the Shelby Speedster is such a unique and special convertible to enjoy on the beautiful Cape roads.”

The Shelby Speedster transforms a Mustang Convertible into a two-seater roadster with a hard top tonneau system that can be removed within minutes, according to Ford. The Speedster’s presence is also amplified by a widebody aero kit that serves the functional purpose of accommodating the wider tyres that give the car its menacing stance.

The Shelby Speedster is a droptop version of the Shelby Supersnake and three models are headed to SA. Image: Quickpic

Central to this is Ford’s 5,0-litre V8 which receives a Whipple supercharger for output in the region of 615kW. This translates into a zero to 100km/h time of 3,5 seconds.

The Speedster’s interior carries a performance slant thanks to additional gauges used for monitoring boost pressure as well as other vital under-hood temperatures. Carrying this look further into the cabin are special floor mats and door sills, both branded with Shelby Speedster lettering.

