Toyota South Africa Motors has announced the launch of the Toyota Manufacturing Academy at the Coastal KZN TVET College in Mobeni, Durban

The initiative was borne out of a strategic alliance between the Department of Higher Education and Training, the United Nations Development Programme South Africa as well as the Government of Japan

The carmaker says the fundamental objective of the academy is to promote youth empowerment through vocational training

The Coastal KZN TVET College, as well as Tshwane South College (Pretoria) and Northlink College (Cape Town), are three beneficiaries of the programme

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The Toyota Manufacturing Academy was officially opened by Minister Higher Education Dr Blade Nzimande, the academy forms part of the Automotive Training and Re-Skilling in the Post-Covid19 Economic Recovery for Vulnerable Youth and Women in South Africa project.

Three institutions, namely the Coastal KZN TVET College, as well as Tshwane South College (Pretoria) and Northlink College (Cape Town), are the three beneficiaries of the programme.

The Toyota Manufacturing Academy will up-skill 24 young people relevant to the automotive industry. Image: MotorPress

Source: UGC

Minister Higher Education Dr Blade Nzimande says:

“I have always advocated for an increased partnership between our TVET Colleges and the industry as we continuously enhance our curriculum to respond to the needs of the industry. I therefore directed that all our TVET colleges embrace the latest National List of Occupations in High Demand (OIHD) in South Africa which I publicly announced."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The launch of the academy was preceded by the signing of a memorandum of understanding between UNDP South Africa and DHET – supported by the Government of Japan in July 2021, MotorPress reports.

The parties agreed to set up a project that would up-skill youth and women for skills relevant to the automotive industry, supported by the Government of Japan.

The implementation of the project dates back to March 2021, and since then a series of interventions have been delivered to contribute to South Africa’s economic recovery through various skills development activities and to strengthen the capacity of TVET colleges to align with the post-Covid-19 economy and labour market needs, including the provision of learning equipment.

The Toyota Manufacturing Academy's beneficiaries are the Coastal KZN TVET College, as well as Tshwane South College (Pretoria) and Northlink College (Cape Town). Image: MotorPress

Source: UGC

This support has benefited the Coastal KZN College automotive training through a provision of mechanical, electronics, electrical workshop and ICT equipment. Toyota established the academy to broaden and strengthen its training capacity and work towards further empowering youth to become future leaders in a reindustrialized South Africa. UNDP and GoJ provided the workshop equipment for TMA supporting 24 young people through the academy.

TSAM’s Senior Vice President of Corporate Services Group, Suben Moodley says:

“Traditional markets are being redefined as new types of vehicles are introduced, ranging from hybrid to plug-in hybrid, battery-electric and fuel cell electric vehicles, with a wide range of driver assistance systems, which require digitisation and smart factory systems with the skills set to go along with them."

Tazzla or Transformer? Mzansi man’s modified Toyota catches social media off guard As creation goes viral

A customised Toyota Tazz that is completely unrecognisable of the original product has gained traction among car lovers on social media.

Oefentse Mphatsoe is the young designer behind the project which features parts from a dirt bin and ordinary items found around the house.

A massive rear spoiler dominates the design, and the Tazz's concept car appearance is striking with a red and black colour combination. Despite it looking like it should be on a show stand rather than on the road, the Roodepoort man says the car passes a roadworthy test and is licensed.

Source: Briefly News