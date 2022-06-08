Production assembly line worker Dietmar Brauner was given a new lease of life in his career at Ford's Cologne plant in Germany by working with a colloborative robot

The 18-month research project was done to illustrate that disabled people and those with reduced mobility could take on jobs in manufacturing without the need for protective devices or safety barriers

The robot, called 'Robbie' lines up the holes perfectly in order for Brauner to use an electric screwdriver to secure the covers and the engine moves along the line

The advent of robots in the manufacturing process usually creates anxiety among the human workforce. Naturally they think their jobs are under threat, but Ford is using robots to assist its diasbled or those with reduced mobilty.

Ford production line employee Dietmar Brauner receives help from a robot after health issues reduced mobility in his shoulder and wrist. Image: Quickpic

In a first for the carmaker it has completed an 18-month trial with production line employee Dietmar Brauner a collaborative robot that he has nicknamed Robbie, reports Quickpic. The duo work at the company's assembly line in Cologne, Germany, attaching circular covers to engines.

According to the Ford Media Centre, Brauner was under the impression his 30-year career was over after recurring health issues led to reduced mobility in his shoulder and wrist.

Instead of Brauner ending his career on the assembly line, Ford joined forces with the RWTH Aachen University and the Landschaftsverband Rheinland (LVR), the largest service provider for disabled people in Germany, which provided €372 000 funding.

The result was an award-winning research project that took 18 months and Robbie the Cobot was working alongside Brauner ton tasks that such employees might otherwise find difficult or impossible.

The project underwent an 18-month trial that was deemed successful and the US carmaker opted to add a new permanent staff member to its plant: 'Robbie'.

What's, even more, encouraging is that the company says the introduction of 'Robbie' could see more cobots used at its production plants around the world.

Dietmar says:

“Over the years, it got harder and harder for me to do my job, Then, along comes this little robot and, for me, it’s like having an extra arm – a very strong extra arm."

The robot lines up the holes on the engine cover. Image: Quickpic

Brauner uses Robbie to line up the holes perfectly in order for him to use an electric screwdriver to secure the covers and the engine moves along the line.

The robot moves only when activated by Brauner and has sensors that detect when his hands or fingers might be in the way.

Dietmar Brauner has been working at Ford ib Clogne, Germany for over 30 years.Image: Quickpic

Robots are the future: Ford utilises 3D printers autonomously for optimal efficiency and lower cost

Javier is the name of Ford's robot at its Advanced Manufacturing Centre and operates the 3D printers autonomously, Briefly News reports.

This innovative robot on wheels from supplier KUKA is integral to the company’s development of an industry-first process to operate 3D Carbon printers with an autonomous mobile robot.

Typically, different pieces of equipment from various suppliers are unable to interact because they do not run the same communication interface, Ford says in a blog post. Ford developed an application interface programme that allows different pieces of equipment to “speak the same language” and send constant feedback to each other.

Source: Briefly News