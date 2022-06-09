South Africans are being targeted by cyber criminals with total losses worldwide set to breach R2,2 billion annually. A cyber attack can be defined as when a third-party gains unauthorised access to a system or network. We look at the different types of cybercrime and 10 ways to protect yourself from cyber crime and which safety measures to put in place.

A hacker working showing smart phone with inscription. Image: Stock photo / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to IT infrastructure and network service provider SevenC, the three most common form of cyberattacks are Malware and Phishing attacks. Malware is usually used by hackers via a malicious link, downloading an email attachment with a virus. Phishing is when an attacker poses as a trusted contact and sends the victim phishing emails, once the attachment is opened the attacker gains access to sensitive information.

Cybersecurity firm Kapersky recommends one should only browse or shop online on secure sites and even be careful when browsing social media sites. Not every friend request or follow is an old school friend looking to reconnect.

10 ways to protect yourself from a cyberattack

1. Change your passwords frequently

Make a point to use complex alphanumeric passwords that are tough to decipher. Do not reuse the same password.

2. Update your operating system

Be sure to keep programs up to date in order to eliminate weaknesses that hackers commonly exploit and opt for reliable and legitimate anti-virus software.

3.Install a firewall

Purchase extra network security solutions, such as intrusion prevention systems, access control, application security, etc.

4.Avoid opening emails from unknown senders

This tip is self-explanatory. If you don't recognise the sender, tread with caution or Google the person or company's name to test its legitimacy.

5. Frequently back up your data

The optimal scenario is to have three copies of your data on two different media types and a fourth copy in an off-site location (Cloud storage). Which means that despite a breach of your data, you can delete your system's data and restore it from a recent backup.

6. Employees should be knowledgeable of cybersecurity best practices

It's vital for workers to understand the various forms of cyberattacks and how to defend against them.

7. Utilise two-factor or multi-factor authentication

Two-factor authentication requires users to give two distinct authentication factors to validate their identities.

8.Utilise a virtual private network (VPN)

This ensures that the traffic between the VPN server and your device is encrypted.

9.Secure your Wi-Fi networks

If you can, try and avoid using public Wi-Fi without a VPN.

10.Protect your mobile device

Smartphones are also targets of cyberattacks. Install applications from only reliable and authorised sources, and keep your device updated.

