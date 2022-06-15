The Beeld Children's Fund will raffle a Kia Picanto 1.0 Start after the South Korean carmaker donated the car to the organisation

It's the fifth consecutive that the brand has donated a car to the Fund which was founded in 1977

More than 200 000 children have been assisted since its inception and the organisation hopes to help 6 5000 children in 2022

Kia South Africa announced it has donated a Picanto 1.0 Start model to the Beeld Children’s Fund. The organisation will use the hatchback as the grand prize in its annual fundraising raffle.

Kia Motors donates a car to local charity organisation to raise money for vulnerable children across Mzansi. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images / MotorPress

Now in its 45th year of operation, the Beeld Children’s Fund was started with the express purpose of assisting children's development of body, soul and spirit, MotorPress reports.

It is a registered Non-Profit Organisation and Public Benefit Organisation and its goal for 2022 is to help least 6 500 children.

Adrie van Staden, Executive Officer of the Beeld Children’s Fund says:

“It allows us to assist traumatised children in obtaining therapy, and for children from disadvantaged backgrounds to attend kindergartens and pre-schools."

If you're looking to enter the raffle for the Picanto START, the donation costs R30 for one entry into the raffle. The easiest way to enter the raffle is to do an electronic transfer to the Beeld Children’s Fund ABSA account. The account number is 2840 157 329, and the organisers request that donors include their name and cell number as the reference.

A text message will be sent to confirm the entry within two days and thankfully there's a lot of time to enter as the deadline is 12:00 on 5 November 2022, according to the nonprofit organisation's Facebook page. The name winner of the Picanto will be drawn on 11 November 2022 and they will be contacted by phone.

Help continues to stream in for KwaZulu Natal flood victims as Daimler trucks pledges R500 000 to Gift of the Givers

Against the backdrop of the recent catastrophic flash floods in KwaZulu - Natal, on 27 May 2022, Daimler Truck Southern Africa (DTSA) handed over a cheque to the value of R500 000 to the Gift of the Givers Foundation, Briefly News reports.

The donation will go toward immediate humanitarian relief in the form of food, blankets, and bed mattresses to accelerate on-the-ground support for the severely affected communities.

The strong partnership between DTSA and Gift of the Givers Foundation once again demonstrates the significant value of community upliftment, providing support, and being the beacon of hope to those who need it most.

