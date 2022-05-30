Daimler Truck Southern Africa joins companies across the country in pledging donations to assist relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal

Daimler Truck Southern Africa hands over a cheque valued at R500 000 to Gift of the Givers Foundation to ramp up support for the most impacted communities by the recent floods

The donation will go toward immediate humanitarian relief in the form of food, blankets, and bed mattresses

Against the backdrop of the recent catastrophic flash floods in KwaZulu - Natal, on 27 May 2022, Daimler Truck Southern Africa (DTSA) handed over a cheque to the value of R500 000 to the Gift of the Givers Foundation.

The donation will go toward immediate humanitarian relief in the form of food, blankets, and bed mattresses to accelerate on-the-ground support for the severely affected communities.

The strong partnership between DTSA and Gift of the Givers Foundation once again demonstrates the significant value of community upliftment, providing support, and being the beacon of hope to those who need it most.

Representatives from Daimler Southern Africa hand over a cheque of R500 000 to the Gift of the Givers foundation.Image: MotorPress

Source: UGC

Badr Kazi, Director Gift of the Givers Foundation had this to say about the donation received:

“Thousands of lives have been shattered by current and recent storms in KwaZulu-Natal creating a swath of destruction to homes and infrastructure. As Gift of the Givers Foundation, we would like to extend the depth of our appreciation to DTSA for their unending support when communities are most vulnerable."

Michael Dietz, President and CEO of Daimler Truck Southern Africa comments on the company’s contribution:

“Our partnership with the Gift of the Givers Foundation continues to grow from strength to strength and to date, DTSA has contributed R1 million to their ongoing national disaster relief initiatives."

The Gift of the Givers Foundation is the largest disaster response, non-governmental organisation of African origin on the African continent.

Since its inception in 1992, the organisation has been responsible for the delivery of life-saving goods and on-the-ground support for innumerable people, collectively valued at some R3.8 billion, in more than 45 countries across the globe, including South Africa.

The foundation restores the hope and dignity of the most vulnerable in their time of need, rebuilding prosperous communities and empowering leaders of tomorrow.

