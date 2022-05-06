Mercedes-Benz South Africa Limited donates R3 million to the Gift of the Givers’ flood disaster recovery initiatives in Kwa-Zulu Natal

The monetary donation is being used for emergency education essentials, food parcels and water to be provided to displaced families

The province has been hit hard by the natural disaster and the death toll from the destruction has reached 448 people

Mercedes-Benz South Africa and Gift of the Givers Foundation to provide urgent humanitarian aid to victims of the recent floods. This donation, valued at R3 million, will be channelled towards providing warm meals, food parcels, water and emergency education essentials to communities most severely affected in parts of Kwa-Zulu Natal.

Mercedes Benz SA has pledged R3 million toward helping the plight of those affected by the recent floods in Kwa-Zulu Natal. Image: Getty

Mercedes-Benz says the donation to the affected families will be used for food parcels including staple foods and non-perishables, as well as bottled water, MotorPress reports.

The money will be used to provide school-going children with hygiene packs, school uniforms, school shoes and essential stationery supplies.

In addition, building supplies and assistance with repairs were carried out after an assessment of schools that were damaged by the floods.

MBSA Executive Director Human Resources and Corporate Affairs, Abey Kgotle says:

“Our contribution towards the flood disaster initiatives demonstrates our commitment as a responsible corporate citizen extends beyond our manufacturing operations. With solid partnerships like the one forged with the Gift of The Givers Foundation, we will continue to serve our communities and are hopeful that those affected will emerge even stronger than before.”

So far Mercedes-Benz SA has donated more than R4 million to the Gift of the Givers Foundation.

