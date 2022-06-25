Skateistan South Africa is a non-profit organisation aiming to empower children and youth through skateboarding and education

Laureus Sport for Good Foundation South Africa and Mercedes-Benz South Africa have partnered to launch the award-winning non-profit organisation, Skateistan in East London

The launch in SA sees the Skateistan programme for kids at the A.W. Barnes Primary School in East London

Children from low-income families in East London will benefit from better education thanks to Skateistan, a non-profit organisation using skateboarding sessions to help learners.

Learners at the A.W. Barnes Primary School, East London get to grips with skateboarding thanks to 'Skateistan'. Image: MotorPress

Source: UGC

The project in South Africa receives support from Laureus Sport for Good Foundation South Africa and Mercedes-Benz South Africa, Motorpress reports.

Skateistan focuses on girls between the ages of five and 17 from low-income families and offers four core programs aimed at their learners being involved for a long-term period.

The launch at the A.W. Barnes Primary School in East London took place this week as the project aims to use skateboarding sessions as a catalyst to teach the learners.

Sessions take place every day after school with dedicated days for girls on Tuesdays and Saturdays, Skateistan reports.

The children have access to programmes that support the national curriculum as well as art-based lessons with those who are so inclined able to apply for a youth leadership program.

In South Africa, Skateistan has over 1 5000 learners with over 50% being girls and has already launched a program in Atlantis, Cape Town.

