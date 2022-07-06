The BMW M Fest returns to South Africa on 15 and 16 October 2022 and the event takes on a larger meaning as the Group celebrates 50 years of its M Division

The South African arm of the carmaker will host a family-friendly weekend of octane and music at the Kyalami GP circuit

Expect to see all types of M and M Performance models during test drives, drag races and a drifting show, tickets

BMW will host its third M Fest at the Kyalami GP circuit on 15 and 16 October 2022, the event coincides with the 50th anniversary of its famed M division.

BMW M has already launched some epic models that BMW South Africa will have on display and on track at the event, BMW reports.

The new M4 CSL and M3 Touring will most certainly be highlights as well as South Africa's rich history of unique performance models such as the 530 MLE and 333i.

If you're keen to check BMW's new metal, the German carmaker is creating one of the biggest showrooms in South Africa. There'll be live entertainment as well as a kid's activity area.

BMW SA says tickets for the event will go on sale on howler.co.za from Monday 11 July 2022.

BMW M's ultrapowerful M4 CSL powers up Goodwood Hill for the first time

One special M car that South Africans will likely see in October is the new M4 CSL, which made its dynamic debut at the recent Goodwood Festival of Speed Briefly News reports.

A video of the run shows the limited-edition lightweight sports car power up the hill. It has a modified version of the familiar 3.0-litre twin-turbo petrol engine with 405kW and 650N.m and zoots to 100km/h in a claimed 3.7 seconds.

South Africa will receive a limited number of models in 2023 and pricing will be announced closer to its launch.

