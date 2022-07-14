Microblogging site Twitter suffered a worldwide outage on Thursday as millions of users were affected in South Africa, the United States, Europe and the United Kingdom

More than half the South African users who reported the outage on DownDetector were app users and over a third accessed Twitter via the website

Users who didn't experience the outage posted hilarious memes and comments, while those who returned a few hours later vented in frustration

The microblogging site Twitter faced one of its longest outages on Thursday afternoon with users from around the world failing to access the app and website.

The best reactions after Twitter goes down affecting tens of thousands of users

According to Downdectector.co.za, 12 South African users first registered an outage at 1:54 pm and the peak number of users who experienced the outage rose to 996 at 2:24 pm.

Downdetector is an independent outage site that monitors mentions on social media.

The Guardian reports it was the social media platform's biggest outage for several years as both app users and the website were offline for 45 minutes. According to Financesonline, the site has 330 million monthly active users.

Twitter did not officially confirm the outage, but released a statement saying:

"Some of you are having issues accessing Twitter and we’re working to get it back up and running for everyone. Thanks for sticking with us."

The internet didn't waste any time jumping onto the #TwitterDown trend and duly posted hilarious reactions to users experiencing the outage across the world.

Elon Musk terminates R7.9 billion social network company Twitter buyout deal

It wasn't only the outage Twitter bosses are dealing with at the moment, but also Elon Musk announced he has pulled out of purchasing the site for $44 billion, Briefly News reports.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO said he was ending his deal with Twitter stating the social media company failed to provide requisite information about fake accounts. Musk had made his offer to buy the giant social media platform on April 25.

The billionaire's lawyers stated Twitter had failed or refused to respond to requests for information on fake or spam accounts. Musk said he told Twitter on June 6 that it breached the merger agreement by not providing enough info on the fake accounts, according to the filing. Lawyers emphasised that such information was which is fundamental to the company’s business performance.

