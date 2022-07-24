An alert truck driver avoided a nasty accident after the trailer attached to a bakkie dislodged and veered into the truck's path

The footage was captured on a dashcam fitted to the truck and showed the driver's quick reactions to avoid the trailer

A closer look at the footage shows a large pothole or bump on the road surface caused the trailer to come loose

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A cool and calm truck driver drew praise from South Africans for the manner in which he avoided a potentially huge crash.

This truck driver's quick reactions resulted in him avoiding a huge accident. Image: Facebook

Source: UGC

Dashcam footage of the incident on a local highway shows the driver applying the brakes and checking his mirrors after a bakkie's trailer broke loose. According to SA Trucker, the viral video has close to 150 000 views.

The man is simply unphased by the danger of the scenario as a pothole or bumps in the road is enough to separate the trailer from the towbar it's connected to.

According to Arrive Alive, more truck companies are using dashcams to assist drivers who are involved in incidences.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

Internet users reacted and had positive comments for the driver, here's a list of feedback on the post:

Koketso Tlhabi says:

"The guy did not panic at all. Bravo."

Paul Critchlow says:

"That was professional, huge respect."

Daniel Montfort Chombo says:

"So cool he didn’t even get alarmed."

Hunter Maleka says:

"Well done to him if every driver was like him we do have safe roads."

Mando Francisco says:

"And the fact that he still checks the mirror before changing lanes, while the incident is happening."

Speeding South African truck driver’s reckless driving causes massive crash caught on camera

Another South African truck driver is in the spotlight after causing a crash on local roads while overtaking another truck, Briefly News reports.

Dashcam footage from inside and outside the truck shows the driver losing control of the trailer as it dislodges from the vehicle. There is debris littered the road.

A local truck company has sufficient evidence from cameras on the vehicle to charge its employee with negligent driving.

SA Trucker posted the footage on its YouTube page and the clip has gone viral. The video shows three camera angles: side, inside and rear. The video clearly shows the driver was speeding and overtook another truck on a dangerous section of the road.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News