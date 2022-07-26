The Shelby Mustang King of the Road model is available in South Africa for the first time and has garnered strong interest

The 670kW muscle car is based on the GT500 and features upgrades to turn it into a track toy by Shelby South Africa at its Western Cape workshop

This unique model is only available to 225 customers worldwide, and only four have been allocated to South Africa, with one already sold at an eye-watering sum of R4.4 million

One South African Ford Mustang lover has already taken delivery of a super rare Shelby King of the Road model and forked out R4.4 million for the beast.

The Shelby King of the Road model is limited to 225 models worldwide and features racing specifications for track use. Image: Quickpic

Ford South Africa announced just four models of the track-focused model had been allocated for Mzansi, Quickpic reports.

The special-edition Mustang's name has a link to Shelby founder, Carroll Shelby. Shelby often called the late American racing driver the 'King of the Road'.

According to TimesLive, in keeping with Shelby's racing heritage, the 5.2-litre V8 engine features an upgraded supercharger and coolers. As a result, the total power is around 670kW.

A track car isn't only about brute force, and the King of the Road model is fitted with a carbon fibre bonnet, reducing the car's weight by 14kg. For faster cornering, the muscle car's suspension has been reconfigured and has sportier sway bars.

Four large exhaust outlets and a large rear wing hint at the Shelby Mustang King of the Road's racing pedigree. Image: Quickpic

Only 25 Shelby Speedsters were made worldwide, and 3 examples worth R1.6 million each are heading to SA

Another limited-edition Shelby Mustang that only recently arrived in South Africa is the red-hot Speedster model, Briefly News reports. Just 25 super Shelby Speedsters were made to celebrate what would have been Caroll Shelby's 98th year.

Shelby South Africa confirmed three Shelby Speedsters are set to arrive in Mzansi, with the first owner being a woman who asked to remain unnamed. The two-seater roadster is powered by a supercharged 5,0-litre V8 engine that produces 615kW, sent to the rear wheels. Every Speedster gets listed in the exclusive official global Shelby Registry.

