History was made on Sunday 31 July at 16:45 as Sarah Bovy, Michelle Gatting, Rahel Frey, and Doriane Pin won the Gold Cup class at the 24 Hours of Spa

The foursome became the first all-female victory in the history of the race's GT era as the #71 Ferrari machine won the endurance race

The Iron Dames gained 32 positions on the way to victory in the biggest GT race in the world, with 235 drivers and 66 cars

Women's Month started in the best way yet in motorsport as the Iron Dames team drove to victory as the first all-female lineup to take victory in the GT era of the TotalEnergies 24 Hours of Spa.

Sarah Bovy, Michelle Gatting, Rahel Frey, and Doriane Pin celebrate becoming the first all-female racing team to win at the Spa24. Image: Twitter / Iron Dames

According to Newspress, the quarter of Sarah Bovy, Michelle Gatting, Rahel Frey, and Doriane Pin drove their Ferrari to win the Gold Cup category after 24 hours of racing at the iconic racing circuit.

The pink Ferrari forced its way into contention in the last 12 hours as the ladies pushed towards occupying one of the top three places and then pushing for the win, reports SportsCar365.com.

18-year-old Doriane helped build an impressive lead during the first-ever night stint of her racing career.

