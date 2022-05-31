Audi Sport Team Phoenix wins 50th edition of the endurance classic in front of 230 000 fans as they witnessed thrilling duels on the Nordschleife

The German carmaker had four Audi R8 LMS in the top 10 is proof of strong team performance that saw them battle

Robin Frijns, South African Kelvin van der Linde, Dries Vanthoor and Frédéric Vervisch celebrated the victory with the Audi R8 LMS from Audi Sport Team Phoenix

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Audi has won the 50th edition of the 24- hour classic at the Nürburgring: After a spectacular race with numerous overtaking manoeuvres, lead changes and a dramatic finale with rain showers, Robin Frijns, Kelvin van der Linde, Dries Vanthoor and Frédéric Vervisch celebrated the victory with the Audi R8 LMS from Audi Sport Team Phoenix.

It is the sixth overall victory in a decade for the brand with the four rings.

South African racing driver Kelvin van der Linde wins the Nurburgring 24 Hours race in the Audi RS LMS

Source: UGC

According to Newspress, predominantly beautiful weather, a thrilling rain-induced drama in the final hours, 230,000 spectators back at the track and a triumph for the four rings with the overall victory and three more Audi R8 LMS cars in the top 10 – the 50th edition of the 24-hour race was a festival for all motorsport fans.

Chris Reinke, Head of Audi Sport customer racing says:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Congratulations to Audi Sport Team Phoenix,vthis victory has a special meaning because strong nerves were required in the changing conditions, especially during the final hours – from the drivers on the track, as well as from the mechanics, engineers and strategists in the pits. The fact that fans were finally allowed at the track again and turned this race weekend into one big party makes the success particularly valuable.”

The 2022 edition of the classic was a sprint race over 24 hours. This is also reflected by the total distance covered by the winning car of 159 laps – with which car number 15 has equalled the record also set by Audi in 2014.

The four teammates started the race from the 22nd position on the grid, did not incur any penalties and avoided any major slip-ups for the entire duration of the race. During the brief but heavy rain showers at some points on the track in the final hours of the race, the team made the right decisions in terms of tire selections. For van der Linde, Vanthoor and Vervisch, it is their second 24-hour victory with Audi and the first success for Frijns. The Phoenix squad led by Ernst Moser has won the race for the fourth time with Audi.

Source: Briefly News