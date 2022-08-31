We love seeing women thriving and moving forward in life, particularly enjoying the independence from buying a new car. So we've outlined five amazing moments when South African women bought fancy whips and shared their special moments on social media.

South African women are flying and doing amazing things, such as buying expensive whips. Image: Twitter

South African women have bought a range of cars, from city runabouts to luxury performance sedans.

1. Hyundai i10 Grand

According to Twitter user @TheLioness_R , the young South African lady shared cool pics of her first car: a Hyundai i10 Grand. The city hatchback is light on fuel and has cool features such as BlueTooth connectivity and cruise control.

2. Mercedes-AMG A35

According to Twitter user @gugu_p, the Mercedes-AMG A35 is a performance sedan with a sleek coupe body style and a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine.

3. BMW X3

According to Twitter user @vonani20, she celebrated buying a new BMW X3 SUV. The German off-roader is built in Plant Rosslyn and powered by a turbocharged engine.

4. Audi A4

According to Twitter user @Mateboho_ml, she spoiled herself with an early birthday present by buying an Audi A4. The silver whip is powered by a turbocharged engine and uses an automatic gearbox.

5. Mercedes-Benz C-Class

According to digital content creator Mpumelelo Dlamini, Ms I Tshayisa purchased a brand new Mercedes-Benz C200. The German sedan is powered by a turbocharged engine and mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

SA actress Bukiwe Keva celebrates purchasing R1.3 million Mercedes-AMG whip

Briefly News reported actress, host, MC and presenter Bukiwe Keva celebrated buying a new Mercedes-AMG whip and shared the moment on social media.

The actress is best known for playing Asanda on the soap opera Gomora posted a series of images and videos on her Instagram account.

The beauty has 130 000 followers, and the post received waves of support with over 17 000 likes and 225 comments.

The CLA 45 AMG is powered by the world's most powerful 2.0-litre turbocharged engine with 310kW and 500Nm. It can reach 100km/h from a standstill in 4.5 seconds. It costs R1.3 million.

