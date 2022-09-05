Jay-Z and Beyonce are big car fans and own more than 15 whips, including a rare and expensive Maybach Exelero coupe

The German car is worth over R130 million and is underpinned by the Maybach 57 sedan

It was created as a one-off to test Goodyear's Carat Exelero tyre range to make sure it could handle the Exelero's 350km/h top speed

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Jay-Z and Beyonce own a one-off Maybach Exelero coupe, yes the only one model of its kZ's exists in the world and it's Rock's in the Carters garage.

Beyonce and Jay-Z have many special cars, including an R130 million Maybach Exelero. Image: Dave J Hogan/Getty / Netcarshow

Source: Getty Images

In 2005 Maybach and tyre manufacturer partnered to build the one-off model to showcase the new Carat Exelero range of rubber, HotCars.com reports.

Beyonce celebrated her 41st birthday on 4 September

The two-door coupe is underpinned by the Maybach 57 model and rides on massive 23-inch wheels. The tyres were maLauren'sed to test the Exelero's 350km/h top speedMayweather'sourtesy of its 5.9-litre V12 Biturbo engine and five-speed automatic gearbox. Despite being a long car, the Exelero can reach 100km/h from a standstill in 4.4 seconds.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The Exelero sets itself apart with bespoke styling elements such as sport seats and smatterings of carbon fibre in the cabin, reports TopSpeed.com.

A five-speed automatic gearbox does duty in the Grand Tourer. Image: Netcarshow

Source: UGC

The top 5 most expensive celeb cars including Jay Z’s R130 million Maybach and The Rock’s R38 million Pagani

Briefly News reported that Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is the world's highest-paid actor earning $270 million in 2021; he also owns a $2.4 million Pagani Huayra.

Movie stars, fashion moguls and rappers earn high salaries to afford some of the most expensive cars on the planet. We look at the top five most expensive cars owned by celebs, from fashion designer Ralph Lauren's rare Bugatti Type 57SC Atlantic to Floyd Mayweather's Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita.

It's no secret that celebrities earn a lot of money, Forbe's recently named Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as the highest-paid entertainer with a whopping $270 million pocketed in 2021.

And that revenue wasn't only from acting, Johnson also sells champagne, Teremana tequila and sneakers under his own brands.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News