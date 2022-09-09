Dr Malinga revealed that the South African Revenue Service repossessed some of his valuables, including a car

The musician revealed the details on an episode of Podcast and Chill and broke down in tears

In 2016, he purchased a Mercedes-Benz van for R1 million and said six years ago that he paid cash for the vehicle

Dr. Malinga is trending after he was a guest on Podcast and Chill and revealed that his car and several household items had been repossessed.

Dr Malinga in happier times, performing on stage to fans. Image: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu / Rajesh Jantilal/The Times/Gallo Images/Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to Kaya959, the musician told host MacG that the South African Revenue Service (SARS) had sold valuables to recoup money he owed the institution.

Dr Malinga, at one point, owed the revenue service over R2 million. He initially paid half of the figure before being hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, which dried up performances and his ability to earn and continue paying what he owed in tax.

The 42-year-old had his furniture and car repossessed. As a result, he is currently in debt and is appealing for assistance.

Paid cash for a Mercedes-Benz whip

During his career, Dr Malinga could afford a Mercedes-Benz van and purchased the vehicle in cash. According to okMzansi, he posted about the new whip on Instagram.

Based on the images posted by Dr Malinga on Instagram, the vehicle is a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.

According to Mercedes-Benz, the Sprinter is a luxury bus that can seat up to 12 passengers and is fitted with rear cameras to make it easier to park and maneuver a large van

