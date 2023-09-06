Mzansi poked fun at a new electric car that made its way onto the country's motor vehicle market

The car, which costs R200,000, had netizens joking that it costs R200 for an instalment

South Africans had their fill joking about its size, compactness, fuel consumption and roadworthiness

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

South Africans joked that an electric car's instalment costs under R350. Image: @arakza1/TikTok and Nick David/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

South Africans roasted a locally-made electric car and joked that it cost R200 monthly.

The car, produced by a Pretoria-based company, has netizens making fun of it and coming up with classic punchlines.

Electric car that costs R200,000 goes viral on TikTok

@arakza1 posted the video on TikTok, which went viral with 1.9 million views. The post shows that the City Blitz costs R200 per month, and there are various vehicles, including the two-door and two bakkies.

The company manufactures more than just the two cars, as they also have other electric cars and vehicles like motorbikes in different sizes. The City Blitz costs R200,00, and the most expensive car in the vehicle range costs R240,000.

Watch the video here:

South Africans react to the small car

Netizens did not pass up the opportunity to roast the car with some of the country's finest jokes flying in the comment section.

Tadiwa said:

“I knew cars I drew in primary school existed.”

Hlelolwenkosi09 exclaimed:

“R50 for a full tank; if you get tired of driving, you can put it in your pocket.”

Deez theorised:

“With my SASSA R350 grant, I can afford one plus R50 insurance and R100 for petrol.”

Mr Haipinge wrote:

“You can park it next to your bed.”

Cameronovermyer4 joked:

“Can I go into Shoprite with it?”

Brandon-Lee Lombardo wrote:

“Give it a month, and one of my stance brothers will have this thing bagged on BBS with full sound.”

Just saying threw shots.

“I spoke to my Hilux and Isuzu, and they’re ready to adopt the little bakkie.”

Mbali Beryl Jiyane exclaimed:

“It wouldn’t survive in this Cape Town weather.”

Mango had an idea:

“You can carry it through traffic. No need to wait for other cars.”

Jannah.SS said:

“I’ll even park it in my room. No need to worry about theft at night.”

Two policemen turn Bajaj upright

While talking about small cars, Briefly News wrote that two policemen helped turn a Bajaj back onto its tyres.

The small vehicle was found on its side by the policemen, who hoisted it back up with no effort.

Netizens laughed because of how tiny the car was and how the men had little to no strength to lift it back into place.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News