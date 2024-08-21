Effective PR Services for Increased Brand Memorability

In an increasingly crowded digital arena, where a lot of fintech and online trading industry players dwell, yet only very few succeed, brand memorability remains a challenge for most brands.

Fintech PR is stronger than ever as more and more industry players leverage PR for brand awareness.

Source: UGC

As the key question - ‘Can fintechs and online trading brands derive any benefits from press releases?’ - hovers in the air, it becomes crucial to exploit the full potential of PR services.

Contrary to popular belief, press releases have a longer shelf life, with 30% of businesses stating they had been contacted by a journalist about a press release they published several months or even years earlier.

Recent data also shows that an impressive 68% of businesses noticed an improvement in brand and product visibility as a result of their PR activities. So, PR is more alive today than ever.

Yet, one challenge continues to weigh heavily on the shoulders of at least 42% of market participants who find reaching out to the right media outlet or journalist a key impediment to publishing press releases. This is where UF Agency makes every difference.

With a solid background in fintech and financial services, UF Agency has earned a reputation for helping fintech and online trading brands increase brand awareness and improve reach significantly.

Turning a red ocean blue again

Specialising in writing, editing and distributing press releases, articles and features, UF Agency understands the roadblocks financial market players face and has identified ways to creatively address them - one step at a time.

Projecting itself as a ‘digital first agency’, UF Agency capitalises on press release content to boost its clients’ brand visibility, credibility, and reach.

More than a means to convey corporate or product-related information effectively, press releases and articles/features are strategic tools that can amplify brand presence and generate memorability - if crafted and delivered to the right audience, at the right time.

How fintech and FX brands can leverage PR content

Unique in the industry, UF Agency’s PR services cover the entire spectrum from PR strategy, writing and distribution.

The agency excels in creating press releases that not only inform but also engage and build trust. With a team of writers and subject-matter experts, UF Agency ensures that each press release or article is tailored to meet the unique needs of their clients, making sure the content resonates with their target audience.

Its on-target PR services are designed to help online trading and fintech brands:

Provide timely information through press releases and business articles that offer up-to-date information in a way that captures the attention of both media and consumers.

Generate engagement through well-crafted content that attracts attention and inspires action.

Build trust with engaging yet compliant content that positions FX and fintech brands as thought leaders in their field.

The essentials of PR creation and distribution

UF Agency’s PR creation and distribution services rest on five pillars:

Extensive network. Building a strategic collaboration with top-tier media outlets around the world is instrumental to the marketing agency’s PR distribution service. Over the years, UF Agency has built a network of reputable global and regional media outlets specialising in fintech and financial content. This allows the agency to maximise a brand’s exposure across multiple geos. Translation and localisation for greater engagement. To ensure maximum impact, the agency not only meticulously crafts the content but also makes sure that the appropriate terminology is used, making the press release relevant to the target audience in different regions and multiple languages. Thus, UF Agency walks the extra mile from compelling PR writing to translation, establishing itself as the ultimate destination for fintech and FX growth. Audience segmentation. By targeting specific demographics, industries, and geographic locations, UF Agency ensures that the message is seen by those most likely to be interested and engaged. Strategic distribution for maximum impact. With an ever-expanding ecosystem of publishers across the globe, the agency outperforms numerous advertising and marketing industry players, ensuring that each PR is strategically distributed to maximise their reach on a regional and global level. Personalised approach: Understanding that each client has unique needs, UF Agency offers a personalised, one-on-one approach. This warrants that each service is tailored to meet the specific requirements of the client, enhancing engagement and effectiveness.

Its ‘personal’ touch to PR as an overarching service which includes PR strategy, content writing and distribution has earned UF Agency the trust of big fintech and FX brands which form its enviable client base.

Ready to transform your brand?

Choosing UF Agency means partnering with a team dedicated to elevating your brand's visibility and credibility in a crowded digital marketplace. Their comprehensive PR writing and distribution services are designed to ensure your message not only reaches but resonates with your target audience.

Don’t let your brand get lost in the digital crowd. Contact UF Agency today and discover how their expert PR services can help your brand be on top, always.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News