Survey Finds 80% of Adults Help Their Parents with Tech—Here’s How You Can Too

Think about it…almost everything in today’s age is online, from healthcare and banking to everyday communication. It’s for these reasons that it’s vitally important to grasp how digital tools work.

Millennials are the older generations’ go-to tech support

A recent survey found that 80% of adults are still helping their parents navigate the world of digital tools.

ExpressVPN surveyed 5000 people aged 27 and older from the US, UK, France, Spain, and Italy. They found a persistent digital literacy gap despite living in a world in which technology is more accessible than ever.

There’s no doubt that using technology has made our everyday lives more convenient. However, it has also created an overwhelming space for older adults. Younger adults are now the go-to tech support for parents and grandparents.

The survey found that 66% of the Gen X respondents need their children for help with tech, while 71% of the Baby Boomers respondents said they require help from younger people.

But, interestingly, the research also found that millennials are more willing to help the older generations with tech.

Overall, 94% of respondents said they help older generations set up digital tools. Almost all respondents in Italy and Spain said they help their parents or grandparents navigate technology. Even 72% of Gen X respondents said they help their parents set up their tech devices.

How digitally literate is each generation?

Younger millennials between the ages of 27 and 34 are more confident using tech.

The survey found that around 80% of respondents in France and Italy noted they have a very strong understanding of tech. In Spain, however, only 66% of respondents said they’re very confident using technology.

In older millennials aged 35 to 42, confidence in using digital tools remains high. In the US and Italy, about 76-78% of respondents said they have a good understanding of technology but in Spain, it dips down to 57% who feel confident using technology.

In the Gen X (ages 43 - 58) group, it was found that in the US, only 63% of those surveyed, and less than half of respondents in Spain and France, felt they had a good understanding of tech.

The fast-paced world of technology and constant tech advances might be difficult for this generation to handle.

But the gap is even bigger for younger Baby Boomers (ages 59 - 68). Less than a third of the people surveyed in France and Spain feel confident in their digital skills. In the US, where tech literacy is generally higher, only half of the group said they’re comfortable using technology.

Older Baby Boomers (ages 69+) said they significantly struggle using technology. In Spain and Italy, the majority of the people surveyed said they know very little, if anything, about technology. In more technologically advanced countries, like the UK and US,a third of the older Baby Boomers generation said they have a good understanding of digital technology.

Older generations are not as disconnected as many might assume

The survey did see a significant drop in confidence in the generations older than millennials. But these groups aren’t as disconnected as many presume. The majority of the respondents already use a number of digital technologies.

According to the survey:

85% of the respondents own an Android phone or iPhone. Smartphones are the most common tech devices.

81% of the respondents also noted they own laptops or computers.

66% of the respondents said they own a Smart TV.

60% of those surveyed said they own tablets.

42% of the respondents own a video game console.

But, only 7% of those surveyed said they own newer technologies like VR headsets.

What are the risks associated with lower digital literacy?

It’s no secret that the internet is a minefield of risks and it doesn’t help that the older generations are more trusting. This makes them easier targets for online crimes, such as scams, data breaches and privacy invasions.

The survey indicated that:

43% of millennials know of a family member falling victim to a scam

Around 20% of Gen X respondents said they’ve been scammed

33% of the Baby Boomers respondents said they’ve been scammed.

The most common method of scamming is via email, with 42% of the victims aged 60 and older being targeted. These email scams include phishing scams to tech support scams.

The survey found that 27% of Gen X scam victims and 44% of Baby Boomer victims were conned on social media. Social media scams range from fake profiles and fraudulent ads designed to get personal information or money to fake emergency situations.

SMS scams and WhatsApp scams are also increasing, especially among younger people. However, more scams are targeting older adults.

5 tools for online safety and privacy

The best course of action is to ensure that your parents or grandparents have the tools to keep their online activities safe and secure. Some tools can block potential threats and keep personal information safe.

1. Firewall

Firewalls can block unauthorized access to devices and act as a barrier between devices and online threats. Although 31% of the older Baby Boomer respondents indicated they already have firewalls, it’s still worth checking that they’re active and updated.

2. Spam filters

Spam filters help to automatically filter out spam or junk emails to decrease phishing attacks. 21% of the Baby Boomers surveyed said they have spam filters, but checking them regularly and configuring them correctly is good

3. Anti-malware software

Malware can quietly and secretly wreak havoc on computers and laptops. Anti-malware software is a shield against these invisible threats. Thankfully, 32% of the older Baby Boomers surveyed already have this software installed. However, it’s important to ensure the software is updated.

4. Two-factor authentication

These days, passwords aren’t enough to keep your accounts safe and secure. Two-factor authentication can help strengthen your digital defence. It asks for a second form of verification, like a code sent to another device, a pin, or a push notification. This easy step can go a long way toward protecting parents from unauthorized access.

Of those surveyed, 25% of the older Baby Boomers said they already installed this extra security. Surprisingly, this group had a higher percentage than other generations.

5. Secure your internet connection with a VPN

A VPN, encrypts your internet connections. However, it also has its own private, encrypted DNS, which adds an extra layer of protection to protect your parents’ data from being intercepted by hackers. Furthermore, you can set parental controls that will make browsing the internet safer for all.

Older generations do not use VPNs like the younger generation. Of the millennial respondents, 29% said they already use a VPN. Installing a VPN can be the best tool to safeguard your browsing.

How can you educate your parents to stay safe online?

Older adults prefer to learn about online safety from personal experiences. In the survey, it was revealed that 62% of the Baby Boomers surveyed said they learnt about tech on their own. But below are some more tips on how to support them:

Encourage your family to explore but be there should they need to turn to you for help. Motivate them to take online courses and read educational pieces on online safety. Free online courses can help your parents learn at their own pace. Peer learning can go a long way to educate and raise awareness about online safety. This is a great way to learn about other people’s experiences and for them to share their own. It’s worth introducing your family members to influencer content that breaks down complex topics into easier-to-understand content.

Conclusion

Equipping your parents with the knowledge and confidence to use technology safely can go a long way to safeguard them against potential threats. However, it’s also a great way to foster independence.

With the right safety and awareness, the internet can be a helpful tool to enrich their daily lives.

