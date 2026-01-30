Crash test results triggered a nationwide debate on safety standards and consumer protection of Mzansi’s popular SUV

Road safety groups pushed for urgent reform and tougher regulations and measures to ensure the safety of motorists

Mansi questioned whether African buyers receive fair safety treatment as compared to buyers across the world

South Africans were left stunned after the Toyota Corolla Cross scored just two stars for adult occupant protection in the latest Global NCAP #SaferCarsForAfrica crash tests, raising serious safety concerns for motorists across the continent.

The 2025 Toyota Corolla Cross has raised questions on safety for motorists following a crash test. Images: AA

Source: Facebook

The results, shared by Arrive Alive on 27 January 2026, revealed worrying gaps in protection, particularly the absence of standard side head airbags, a feature widely considered essential in modern vehicles.

The Automobile Association (AA) flagged the issue on 28 January 2026, warning that African consumers continue to receive vehicles that fall below international safety standards. The Toyota Corolla Cross, manufactured locally at Toyota’s Prospecton plant in KwaZulu-Natal, is sold widely across Africa, including South Africa, making the findings especially concerning for everyday drivers.

The crash test results showed that while the vehicle achieved three stars for child occupant protection, adult safety fell significantly short. Key weaknesses included an unstable footwell structure, no side head protection, and poor side pole impact performance. Although frontal airbags, side body airbags, knee airbags, and electronic stability control are standard, the lack of head protection leaves occupants vulnerable to severe injuries during side-impact collisions.

Safety concerns trigger public debate

Many South Africans rely on the Corolla Cross as a dependable daily vehicle. However, the latest results have reignited debates about double safety standards, where cars sold in African markets differ significantly from those sold in Europe and other regions.

Road safety organisations have repeatedly warned that African motorists deserve the same level of safety technology available internationally. The AA has intensified calls for stricter regulations, urging manufacturers to improve safety specifications and ensure all vehicles sold locally meet modern global benchmarks.

Global NCAP reveals critical safety gaps

The findings have also reignited conversations about the urgent need for stronger regulatory oversight and the creation of a dedicated Africa NCAP programme to enforce safety standards across the continent.

In the Facebook post, Arrive Alive detailed the crash test findings, highlighting the dangers of driving vehicles without adequate side head protection. The post gained traction, with viewers expressing disbelief that a popular, locally built vehicle could perform so poorly in adult safety tests.

See the post below:

Mzansi weighs in on vehicle safety

South Africans took to Facebook to share concerns about affordability and safety, with many questioning why local buyers should accept lower standards. The debate has extended beyond the Corolla Cross, sparking renewed scrutiny of safety features across multiple vehicle brands sold in Mzansi.

Robin Mandalay commented:

"It should be mandatory for dealers to disclose these safety ratings when selling these vehicles."

Johnny Truelove wrote:

“People must understand that cars are becoming plastic. We're going green. Soon we'll be driving wooden cars.”

Mandela Nkunzie asked:

“So AA doesn't have any concerns regarding Renault Kwid, Datsun Go, I10, Expresso, etc. All these cars have only 3 nuts on the wheels.”

Siyanda Nkomo highlighted:

“People drove that Datsun with zero stars😂 this is nothing, in fact it's an improvement.👌”

David Thomas said:

“One even needs to be cautious of some expensive cars sold in South Africa that get a 6-star rating in Europe, but the same vehicle sold in SA is not equipped with some safety features that are standard and legally required in Europe. My Audi Q3 40tfsi quatro is a good example of this.”

Safety groups call for better safety feature on Toyota Corolla Cross vehicles sold in Africa. Image: Bakkies and Suv's

Source: Facebook

Related car-related stories on Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that a TikTok video showed a teenage bodybuilder who proved to people that he is extremely strong.

previously reported that a TikTok video showed a teenage bodybuilder who proved to people that he is extremely strong. A TikTok video of a car accident went viral as it showed extensive damage to a vehicle.

TikTokker @lisojika1, who works as a car salesman, shared valuable information showing which vehicles are within the budget range of South Africans earning R8,000 per month.

Source: Briefly News