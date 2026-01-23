A TikTok video of a car accident went viral as it showed extensive damage to a vehicle

The clip of the harrowing car crash reminded people of the recent Vaal car crash that claimed the lives of more than 10 children

South African emergency workers attended to the accident scene in the viral video

In a post on TikTok, people got to see the aftereffects of a serious car accident. The scene looked bizarre after a car landed in an unexpected position.

Car accident leaves South Africa stunned by a TikTok video. Image: @alpha_jay10

Source: TikTok

The video of the car accident scene came soon after the Vaal car accident on 19 January 2026. The TikTok post sparked discussions about road safety in South Africa following a month of car accidents.

In a post on TikTok, @alpha__jay10 shared a look at a car accident that looked like a fictional scene. The first frame of the clip showed a vehicle that was hanging from a street light pole. The rest of the wreckage was a disaster. The car was retrieved by emergency workers who got it loose, and it slid down the pole. Aside from the mangled car, the crash also damaged a concrete wall that the car presumably went through. The totalled car was promptly towed away.

South Africa amazed by crash

The video's caption, which stated that it was hard to explain how the driver ended up in the crash, was relatable to viewers. Online users speculated that the driver was driving at an extraordinary speed, judging by how high the car went. Others reflected on the rampant car accidents that claimed lives in January 2026. One of the worst was the Vaal crash, which claimed the lives of 14 children on their way to school.

There was a series of car accidents in South Africa in January 2026. Image: Dominika Kwiatkowska

Source: UGC

Read the comments below:

mthlabane referenced the slew of car crashes in South Africa:

"We need prayers, people know something is wrong eMzansi siwu undeniable sidinga nje a reading from mediums because this week has been terrifying."

Destiny Man argued that the car accident was not out of the ordinary:

"That's why it is called an accident, you can't explain why and how it happened."

mahlatse@mma flet the scene looked unnatural:

"Aowa ye yona ke Witchcraft.. I know the signs😅"

BunnyBuns remarked:

"This year is off to a very scary start."

faceless inspiration wondered:

"What type of speed can make a car fly that high mara?"

Favoured Zondi said:

"We all know this is more spiritual than it is physical, right? Anytime you can't explain something, remember that it's spiritual."

Official.Seemah :) was floored:

"How is that even possible bathong?"

Other Briefly News stories about Vaal crash

A video of the survivor of the Vaal crash trying to help others during the chaos went viral.

People were divided by the message a man shared after the death of students in the Vaal crash, which ruffled some feathers.

The video of a mother mourning her child following the Vaal crash broke hearts all over the internet.

A woman shared her speculation about how South Korea's government would have responded to the Vaal crash.

Source: Briefly News