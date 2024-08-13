On Thursday, 8 August 2024, Briefly News, a leading South African digital media and news platform, was honored with an African Excellence Award by MEA Markets for the second consecutive year. These awards recognize the most outstanding representatives across various industries on the African continent.

Briefly News Recognized as Best News & Entertainment Platform 2024

Rianette Cluley, Briefly News' Editor-in-Chief, shared her thoughts on the award:

Such accolades inspire us to keep pushing forward and never delay the implementation of another empowering project or newsroom improvement. This recognition confirms that Briefly News is here to stay.

Nominees were evaluated based on criteria such as company performance, productivity, quality of products and services, and customer satisfaction. As a result, the Briefly News team was named Best News & Entertainment Platform 2024 in South Africa.

Briefly News was commended by the selection panel for publishing impactful news that upholds the truth and adheres to international journalistic standards. All industry winners were celebrated with extensive advertising opportunities to promote their achievements.

About MEA Markets and the African Excellence Awards

MEA Markets is a quarterly magazine dedicated to highlighting significant developments and events across the Middle East and Africa region.

The African Excellence Awards serve as a vital guide, showcasing the pivotal industries driving progress on the continent. The awards acknowledge exceptional enterprises and individuals whose innovative spirit has strengthened Africa's position as a rising force in the global economy.

About Briefly News

Briefly News is one of the most visited South African digital media and news platforms and is also a member of the UN Sustainable Development Goals Media Compact. The platform covers engaging entertainment content, life-changing human-interest stories, women empowerment stories and current affairs.

