Eskom and City Power were not on the same terms in regards to the implementation of loadshedding in Joburg

City power wanted to exempt Johannesburg from rolling blackouts which were put into place by Eskom on Sunday

The Two power utilities have now come together to say they will jointly work on ensuring Joburg does not experience rolling blackouts in future

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - City Power and Eskom have not been on the same terms since Eskom announced that the country would be loadshedding over the weekend.

On Sunday, Eskom issued a notice that South Africa would be going into loadshedding Stage 2, however, City Power hit back by saying Joburg customers would not be experiencing rolling blackouts.

City Power wants Johannesburg to be exempt from loadshedding Stage 1 and Stage 2. Image: Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

The move was controversial since City Power has never refused an order from Eskom to help restore power to the grid. Eskom then issued a statement to South Africans on Monday stating the City Power agreed to compile with the order and would be commencing rolling blackouts in the City of Johannesburg, reports Fin24.

City Power explained that the decision to rollout blackouts was taken in the national interest, however, the power utility does not plan on being part of loadshedding for much longer.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

City Power wants an end to loadshedding in Joburg

The city's power utility has been very clear since its turnabout on loadshedding implementation that it no longer wants the city of gold to experience rolling blackouts.

City Power has recently struck a deal with a privately-owned power station called Kelvin that will provide the city with an additional 220MW. This will mean that Johannesburg will experience rolling blackouts during Stage 1 and Stage 2, reports BusinessTech.

Eskom and City Power working together to end loadshedding in Johannesburg

After the back and forth between the power utilities, Eskom and City Power issued a joint statement saying that they were trying to find ways to ensure that Johannesburg does not experience blackouts in the future.

'It's getting a bit ridiculous': Eskom announces loadshedding stage 4, SA worried about matric finals

Briefly News previously reported that South Africa's national power utility Eskom issued a notice that the loadshedding schedule will be moved to Stage 4 starting at 12 pm on Wednesday, 27 October until Friday 30 October.

Eskom announced that the loadshedding schedule will return to Stage 2 on Saturday as previously announced.

The power utility issued a statement on Twitter saying that the shift in the states is due to issues of power generation. Eskom explained that units at Medupi, Kusile and Matla power stations tripped in the last 24 hours.

Source: Briefly.co.za