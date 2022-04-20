The Department of Home Affairs says a letter claiming to be written by the Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has been making the rounds online

The letter is addressed to President Cyril Ramaphosa and states that they needed to act against movements such as Operation Dudula ahead of the 2024 elections

The department has since stated that the letter is fake, however, some South Africans say it brings up an important issue

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A letter claiming to have been written by the Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi to President Cyril Ramaphosa has been widely shared on social media.

The letter states that action is needed against syndicates in South Africa that are creating fake SA IDs and also raised a few concerns about Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini, Patriotic Alliance leader and others who share the same views about illegal immigrants in South Africa.

Fact Check: Fake home affairs letter claims the department is working #PutSAFirst organisation

Source: Getty Images

The letter also mentioned that the #PutSAFirstOrganisation also posed a serious threat and needed to be countered.

The letter mentions that both illegal immigrants and leaders of movements who want to get rid of undocumented nationals are a threat and needed to be addressed seriously and urgently ahead of the 2024 General Elections.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“We need to take action to counter them all this coming general election,” reads part of the letter.

The Home Affairs department has now distanced itself and has issued a statement calling the letter fake on social media platforms. Home Affairs stated that it had become aware of the letter that has been making the rounds online and warned the public that the letter is not real.

The statement mentions that the format the letter is written in is not the format used to write letters to Ramaphosa and added that even Motsoaledi's signature was faked on the letter.

Read the full statement below:

South Africans share their thoughts on the fake letter

@FourieVivien said:

"Please don't let any member, family or friends of the ANC get their hands on it."

@Lofie18815443 said:

"But nothing wrong with the letter and the letter has got sense."

@Khaya12493141 said:

"Those people doing that must be jailed."

@TumiDM1 said:

"Noted.... but the report that was supposed to be tabled in March.... when do we get to see it?"

Zimbabwean national arrested for running a fake "Home Affairs" office from Hillbrow apartment

Briefly News previously reported that the South African Police Service in Gauteng has cracked down on a Zimbabwean national who ran a fake "Home Affairs" office in Hillbrow, Johannesburg.

The fraudster is said to have been creating fake identification documents, driver's licences, bank cards, SASSA cards and more, all from the comfort of his own apartment.

Lt-Gen Elias Mawela, SAPS Gauteng provincial commissioner, stated that the police received tip-offs from members of the public while carrying out foot patrol as part of operation O Kae Molao ("Where Is the Law"), according to TimesLIVE.

Source: Briefly News