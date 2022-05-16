The HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus comes with incredible features at an affordable price. The newest member of the HUAWEI nova Y Series family gives you solid performance with a massive 6000mAh battery that supports 22.5W HUAWEI SuperCharge.

It features a gorgeous 6.75-inch HUAWEI FullView Display and a powerful 48MP AI Triple camera system that allows you to create amazing content with ease. The HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus comes standard with a massive 128GB of internal storage to boot to save all those amazing videos you create with your friends.

1. Three days on a single charge

With the HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus, you don't have to worry about running out of battery. The 6000mAh battery can last for three days on a single full charge. Despite being a large battery, it won't take you too long to fill up the battery, thanks to 22.5W HUAWEI SuperCharge1. As a result, you can get three hours2 of continuous video playback with a short ten-minute charge.

The HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus, the latest in the family, gives you the longest battery life yet. Image: Supplied

2. Immerse yourself in entertainment

All your games and shows will come to life with the expansive 6.75-inch HUAWEI FullView Display on HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus. The flat screen with a high screen to body ratio of 90.26%3 and a narrow notch can display more content at a larger size to give you an immersive experience.

It also supports an industry-leading 10-point multi-touch technology to give you a fast response while you are playing games. This feature is especially useful in the case of fast-paced games where your response time can decide between winning and losing. Moreover, the HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus uses a smart dimming feature, luminous screen, e-book mode as well as video quality enhancement feature to improve your viewing experience.

3. Capture the perfect shot with AI Triple Camera

The HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus gives you a great set of cameras to boost your creativity. It features a 48MP High-res Main Camera, a 120° 5MP Ultra-WideAngle Camera and a 2MP Depth Camera. Thanks to the f/1.8 aperture of the 48MP High-res Main Camera, it allows for more light when shooting at night. Coupled with the optimised Huawei algorithms, the HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus greatly enhances the quality of the images. So, even if you are taking against the light or in low light, you will get clean images with a large dynamic range.

There are several reasons to love the new HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus, including excellent camera and game quality. Image: Supplied

With the Ultra-Wide Angle Camera, you can easily fit so much more in the frame. If you are snapping a group photo or capturing a wide vista, nothing has to be awkwardly placed towards the edge of the frame. There is also the 2MP Depth Camera that works with the Bokeh algorithm to add blur to the background, allowing your subject to stand out.

As the 8MP front camera also supports the bokeh effect providing a soft out-of-focus background, you are going to get some awesome-looking selfies. Furthermore, Huawei's AI Beauty algorithm can capture selfies in crisp detail with a natural beautifying effect and intelligently improve issues like image sharpness and digital noise to preserve details in your selfies.

4. Plenty of space for your games and movies

If you are an avid gamer or love watching movies and shows on your phone, the large 128GB4 storage on the HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus has you covered. This is enough storage capacity to store up to 170 episodes5 of a drama series, 20,000 high-quality songs6 and over 60 HD movies7.

But not stopping there, the HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus also supports expandable storage of up to 512GB using a MicroSD card8. It is also equipped with EROFTS super file compression technology to let you easily download your favourite songs, videos, and games. In addition, the HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus comes with 4GB of RAM capacity, keeping everything smooth even when multiple apps are running at the same time.

Moreover, the trusted, innovative, user-friendly, and secure AppGallery is available on the HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus, where users can easily navigate, explore, find, and download a range of high-quality apps.

So, what are you waiting for? Go and buy the affordable HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus today and start creating amazing content that will delight your social media followers.

The following deals are available for the HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus on the HUAWEI Store Online from 1 May 2022 to 22 May 2022. All offers are available while stocks last. T’s and C’s apply. If you purchase the HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus during Huawei’s lucky hour, which is between 8pm and 9pm every day from 1 May 2022 - 22 May 2022, and you are one of the first 5 customers, you will also receive a HUAWEI Band 4, valued at R1 499.

Vodacom

Purchase the Huawei nova Y70 Plus for R279/month over 24 months.

Edgars, Incredible Connection, Hi Online

Purchase the Huawei nova Y70 Plus for just R5 499, which includes a Huawei Bluetooth speaker valued at R699. The deal is available from 7-22 May 2022. Offer is available while stocks last. Ts& Cs apply

