WAN-IFRA unveiled the shortlist of Digital Media Awards Africa finalists in the annual competition of media projects demonstrating creativity and service to their audience. Three digital newsrooms under the umbrella of Legit, a pan-African media holding, managed to get on the list.

African news sources submitted top projects

The participants from all over the African continent were able to apply their projects to one or several categories from 11:

Best Data Visualisation

Best in Audience Engagement

Best News Website

Best Use of Video

Best Digital Subscription / Reader Revenue Project

Best Newsletter

Best Podcast

Best Use of AI in the Newsroom

Best Fact-Checking Project

Best Innovative Digital Product

Best Native Advertising Campaign

Legit's projects shone in 3 catefories

Legit’s media projects were presented in three categories: Best News Website – Sports Brief (Nigeria), Best Use of AI in the Newsroom – Briefly News (South Africa), and Best Fact-Checking Project - Legit.ng (Nigeria).

“We are proud to have taken the opportunity to showcase our work as we continue to commit our efforts to producing creativity, innovation and dedication to delivering impactful storytelling. We applaud our teams for their pursuit of excellence,” said Rianette Cluley, Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of Briefly News.

While many African media outlets participated in the awards, a certain tendency was quite visible as at least one representative in each category's shortlist was from South Africa. More often, all projects were from there.

On the same day, the European finalists were announced by WAN-IFRA.

WAN-IFRA is a global hub for news publishers, driving innovation and collaboration in journalism. With a commitment to excellence, it provides a platform for industry.

Briefly News hosts AI workshop for journalists

Earlier this year, Briefly News hosted a workshop on AI for Journalists: Power Up Your Reporting Ethically led by Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief, Rianette Cluley. You can click here for more on this and other workshops.

