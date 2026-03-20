Briefly News is a Global Finalist at the WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards 2026

Briefly News has been named a finalist at the WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards 2026, one of the most prestigious recognitions in global digital journalism. This year, our team was celebrated for Briefly News' AI-powered editorial tool, EditorialEye.

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The nomination, in the Best AI-driven News Product, Format or Strategy category, places Briefly News among 278 finalists selected from 811 entries across 78 countries. It is a significant milestone for the South African newsroom and a validation of a bold bet on ethical, human-centred AI.

What is EditorialEye?

EditorialEye is a custom-built AI editorial assistant developed in-house to tackle a problem every high-volume newsroom knows well: routine tasks eating into the time journalists should be spending on journalism.

The tool functions as a virtual editorial layer that checks grammar, spelling, and article structure; provides SEO and headline optimisation guidance; suggests social media copy and visual improvements; flags research gaps; and ensures compliance with media law and editorial ethics standards. It combines multiple AI models, using each for what it does best, and is continuously refined through feedback from newsroom staff.

Critically, EditorialEye is not an autopilot. Human judgment stays central. Copy editors audit outputs, and the tool is designed to support, not override, editorial decision-making.

What the nomination means

WAN-IFRA (World Association of News Publishers) is the global voice of the news publishing industry. Its Digital Media Awards benchmark the best in digital journalism worldwide, and making the finalist list is no small feat given the volume and quality of entries this cycle.

For Briefly News, the nomination is an acknowledgement that African newsrooms are not just keeping pace with global innovation, they are helping to define it.

What’s next

The winners will be announced later in 2026. In the meantime, Briefly News continues to build on the foundation EditorialEye has helped create: faster, more consistent content that reaches more readers without cutting corners on accuracy or ethics.

We are proud to represent South Africa on this stage, and we are just getting started.

Full WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards 2026 finalist list

Source: Briefly News